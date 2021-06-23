Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 233 new cases; fewest weekly cases in 9 months

Coronavirus

Weekly report shows drop in cases, deaths; rise in hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,759, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday, as a weekly report showed fewer deaths and the lowest case count in nine months, but a rise in hospitalizations.

Oregon Health Authority reported 233 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 207,333.

Weekly COVID-19 cases and deaths decrease; hospitalizations rise

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows decreases in daily cases and an increase in hospitalizations from the previous week.

OHA reported 1,697 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, June 14, through Sunday, June 20. That represents a 4.7% decline from the previous week and the lowest weekly case count in nine months.

However, new COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose from 152 to 161.

There were 26 reported COVID-19 related deaths, down from 36 reported the previous week.

There were 68,601 tests for COVID-19 for the week of June 13 through June 19. The percentage of positive tests was 3.3%, down from 4.0% the prior week.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 38% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 74% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 8,306 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 4,465 doses were administered on Tuesday and 3,841 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 10,112 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,447,918 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,712,278 first and second doses of Moderna and 163,958 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,360,737 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,115,776 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 38,143. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,946,375 doses of Pfizer, 2,221,000 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 155, which is nine more than Tuesday. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,039, which is an 11.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 155.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend had 19 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, five of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (4), Clackamas (14), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (6), Lane (13), Lincoln (3), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wasco (10), Washington (12), Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,758th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 20 and died on June 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,759th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 30 and died on June 20 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.