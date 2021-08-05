Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,382 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,885, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 1,382 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 225,919.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 6,922 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,242 doses were administered on Wednesday and 3,680 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 5,122 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,678,869 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,792,572 first and second doses of Moderna and 183,629 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,507,454 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,322,634 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,028,545 doses of Pfizer, 2,316,620 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 457, which is 35 more than Wednesday. There are 134 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 30 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, four of whom were in the ICU, with two on ventilators.

Supporting Yamhill County vaccination efforts

When Katrina Doughty, Regional Field Operations Coordinator for OHA’s COVID Response and Recovery Unit (CRRU), first thought about where to set up a clinic in Yamhill County, she thought of the casino. Doughty had worked for the AmeriCorps VISTA program in Yamhill County and knew the casino was located in a heavily trafficked area.

Through a contact at Grand Ronde Health and Wellness Center, Doughty got in touch with Spirit Mountain Casino’s general manager.

“The general manager was very excited, had a phone call with me, just basically right away said we would love to do something like that. We think it would be important for our staff and for our families,” recalled Doughty.

“Very quickly, they let us know that they were invested in making sure this was a success too. They created promotional material, and they offered up resources to be given as incentives.”

The road past Spirit Mountain Casino often has slow traffic, so Doughty spent time alongside the road waving people down and asking if they had gotten the vaccine. They would ask her what was going on with the traffic and she would answer, “I’m not sure, but there’s restrooms here and there’s COVID-19 vaccines.”

One dad who hadn’t found easy access to Pfizer, yelled through his car window, “Do you vaccinate kids?” Doughty was able to say yes. They pulled in for a vaccine.

Vaccinations at Spirit Mountain Casino continue through today, August 5, until 7 p.m. The clinic offers both the Johnson & Johnson single dose and both first and second doses of the two dose Pfizer series.

Read the full story on the Oregon Vaccine News blog.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (23), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (31), Columbia (29), Coos (29), Crook (22), Curry (13), Deschutes (86), Douglas (78), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (12), Josephine (86), Klamath (23), Lane (118), Lincoln (22), Linn (37), Malheur (16), Marion (82), Morrow (22), Multnomah (169), Polk (50), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (88), Union (6), Wallowa (8), Wasco (15), Washington (98), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (27).

Oregon’s 2,878th death is a 78-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on July 26 and died on July 31 at Boise VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,879th death is a 78-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 4 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,880th death is a 78-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 3 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,881st death is a 61-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on July 21 and died on Aug. 4 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,882nd death is an 85-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 31 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,883rd death is a 35-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 3 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,884th death is an 81-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,885th death is a 76-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 11 at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.