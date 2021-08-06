OHA: Reports show vaccines shield against hospitalizations; few cases, deaths among vaccinated
91% of July deaths were among those not fully vaccinated
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The three available COVID-19 vaccines serve as an effective shield against virus-related hospitalizations, according to newly published hospitalization surveillance data reported Friday by the Oregon Health Authority.
The data tracked hospitalized COVID-19 patients aged 65 and older between Feb. 1 through April 30, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19-Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (COVID-NET), which includes all Oregon hospitals in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties and covers approximately 43% of Oregon’s population.
The conclusions confirm the findings of earlier clinical vaccine trials that demonstrated a dramatically lower risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 among fully vaccinated people.
According to the vaccine effectiveness study, the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalization by 96% and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by 84% in adults 65-74 years old. A previous study released by the CDC reported similar results.
“This most recent report is consistent with what we’ve experienced here in Oregon. These credible sources all show that the best way to avoid serious illness and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Melissa Sutton, Medical Director of Respiratory Viral Pathogens at the Oregon Health Authority, who is serving as a Senior Health Advisor for the COVID-19 response.
“That’s why we are urging every person who is eligible, and has not done so, to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Getting the vaccine to as many people as possible is the quickest and most effective way to reverse the rising tide of infections and hospitalizations that we’ve experienced over the past several weeks.”
The newly released hospital findings reflect data collected prior to the surge being fueled by the Delta variant in Oregon and in other states. But data collected in the United Kingdom, Canada and Israel have shown similar excellent protection against severe disease caused by the Delta variant, OHA said.
COVID-NET is a CDC population-based surveillance system that collects data on laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated hospitalizations among children and adults through a network of over 250 hospitals in 14 states.
In addition, OHA on Friday released the July COVID-19 breakthrough report.
OHA’s monthly update on breakthrough cases found that 81% of the 12,514 reported COVID-19 cases in July were among people who were unvaccinated.
The report identified 4,196 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases. The average age of the people who contracted the virus was 51.
Of the 55 COVID-19 associated deaths reported in July, 91% were among people who were not fully vaccinated. Most of the breakthrough deaths occurred in elderly people.
The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small, OHA said, when compared to the more than 2.3 million Oregonians who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.
The July breakthrough report can be found here.
Comments
20 Comments
55 CCP Virus related deaths and 12,514 cases in July.
55\12,514 = .004% mortality
Did I do my computation correctly?
Yep, the vaccine is amazing isn’t it? it’s really helping the numbers and also keeping people alive who get it!
Thank God Trump was in the WH to get us the shots in world record time!
We finally agree, it was an amazing success.
55 / 12514 = 0.004395 = 0.4395%
Duh! Thank you! Simple math and I did not move my decimal point. Time for me to return the 3rd grade. Maybe I will get some CRT teachings in the process.
That math still isn’t correct. The number of infections you are using only accounts for people who bothered to get tested. If you want a true mortality rate, you need to account for everyone who was infected but experienced mild or no symptoms and so they didn’t get tested. Past studies have shown this to be anywhere between 30%-80% more infections. It could be even more with the delta variant. I’ll just say 50% more for simplicity. So this makes your actual mortality rate at a mere .22%. (when is pretty close to the CDCs best estimates listed on their website of .26%). By contrast the flu is around .1% from past years. So yes covid slightly higher, but based on these numbers, is not worth ruining people’s livelihoods.
The pandemic of the unvaccinated indeed
Study from the UK (Public Health England) which unlike the CDC, actually reports all breakthrough cases: “PHE said that of confirmed Delta cases that had ended up hospitalised since July 19, 55.1% were unvaccinated, while 34.9% had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.”
They also said this:
“There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday.”
What if we just let the vaccinated stay safe from the covid monster and the unvaccinated take their chances? The vaccine works, right? Then what’s the big problem? My body my choice remember? Don’t let media turn us on each other. They tried that with pushing racism, with guns, with politics, and now this. Vaccinated people, walk around like a super hero. Unvaccinated people, enjoy your personal choice to do what you want with your body. No need to spew so much hate.
The revolution always needs a boogeyman. Division works. The democrat party is especially good at dividing people.
“Covid Cases Among Children Jumped 84% Last Week” Forbes 8/4/21. That’s the “big problem.”
“11-Month-Old With Covid Airlifted 150 Miles After Houston ICU’s Report Full Capacity” ABC Houston 4/6/21
“11-Month-Old With Covid Airlifted 150 Miles After Houston ICU’s Report Full Capacity” ABC Houston 8/6/21
“The baby has made “an amazing recovery,” said Dr. Dominic Lucia, a pediatric emergency physician and chief medical officer at Baylor Scot”
https://www.wyff4.com/article/houston-texas-baby-with-covid-19-airlifted-150-miles-away/37247489#
“Last year, the hospital had two or three COVID-19 pediatric cases at any given time, compared to five to seven in the last week to ten days, Lucia said”.
Martha, the baby is doing great. They’ve seen an uptick in pediatric covid, report no deaths, and no mention of how many beds are actually available.
Why the need to hit the panic button like that? It helps no one.
We agree 100% on this one.
And somebody please shut the CDC up, they’re part of the problem.
“Glad you got the vaccine, you’re as safe as possible… now get your face diaper back on”.
Except when unvaccinated people get infected, they infect others. If unvaccinated got infected and kept it to themselves naturally, that would be one thing. But since that’s not the way it works, your argument is invalid. Sorry, try again.
It wasn’t an argument. When I get the flu vaccine and so does the rest of my family, and we have neighbors over that aren’t vaccinated, and they have the flu, we stay protected… because w got vaccinated.
Do they make a pill yet? That would be swell.
100% of the human race is going to die! OMG. We need a vaccine for death at warp speed now!!!!!
Oha reports on what ol shut er down brown tells them if y’all don’t get it by now you probably won’t