Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2,329 new cases, record 635 hospitalizations

Deschutes County's 88th reported death was woman, 99; hospitalizations 'alarming, urgent call to action'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including one in Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 2,912, along with 2,329 cases and a record 635 hospitalizations, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 2,329 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 232,436. The 2,329 cases reported Tuesday includes new cases that were reported to some counties over the weekend.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 5,300 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,132 doses were administered on Monday and 2,168 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 5,345 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,697,675 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,799,466 first and second doses of Moderna and 186,279 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,526,326 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,335,892 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,051,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,325,860 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 635, which is 60 more than Monday. This is the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients that Oregon has recorded to date.

“The number of hospitalized COVID-19-positive patients has surpassed the previous pandemic high set back in November. This is alarming and an urgent call to action if you have not yet been vaccinated. All three COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective in preventing severe COVID-19 infection leading to hospitalization. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and to keep the virus from spreading among our loved ones, our friends and neighbors and our communities,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority.

Additionally, there are 164 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 16 more than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 32 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, seven of whom were in the ICU, with four on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (33), Benton (17), Clackamas (145), Clatsop (12), Columbia (6), Coos (73), Crook (20), Curry (55), Deschutes (132), Douglas (122), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (7), Jackson (267), Jefferson (8), Josephine (117), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (199), Lincoln (34), Linn (81), Malheur (31), Marion (313), Morrow (16), Multnomah (141), Polk (41), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (102), Union (17), Wallowa (8), Wasco (42), Washington (128) and Yamhill (79).

Oregon’s 2,904th COVID-19 associated death is an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 8 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,905th COVID-19 associated death is a 99-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,906th COVID-19 associated death is a 90-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 7 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,907th COVID-19 associated death is a 73-year-old man from Josephine County who first became symptomatic on July 30 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Aug. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,908th COVID-19 associated death is a 76-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,909th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,910th COVID-19 associated death is a 67-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 25 and died on Aug. 7 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,911th COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 4 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,912th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 7 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Note: OHA identified a data processing issue that duplicated approximately 7,600 test results received via the Oregon COVID-19 Reporting Portal (OCRP) between April 9 and July 15. The cumulative and daily test counts have been corrected. Percent positivity for the weeks of April 4, June 6, July 4 and July 11 all decreased by 0.1%.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 13,019 13,019 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 69,603 69,603 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 30,047 30,047 Grand Total 0 112,669 112,669

1Updated: 08/10/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

