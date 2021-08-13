Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,785 new cases, record 733 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

Crook County's 27th death was 95-year-old woman who died Thursday at St. Charles Bend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including Crook County's 27th death, raising the state’s death toll to 2,935, and 733 hospitalizations, a third straight daily record, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 1,785 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 238,463.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 8,660 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,727 were initial doses and 1,073 were second doses administered on Thursday. The remaining 4,828 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Oregon has now administered 2,713,474 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,805,823 first and second doses of Moderna and 188,400 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,542,684 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,345,390 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused lags in providers reporting updated information. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

For the third day in a row, Oregon has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 733, which is 63 more than Thursday. There are 185 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 38 COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, seven of whom were in the ICU, with five on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (21), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (42), Columbia (21), Coos (50), Crook (14), Curry (23), Deschutes (159), Douglas (149), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (18), Jackson (84), Jefferson (19), Josephine (77), Klamath (21), Lake (1), Lane (280), Lincoln (17), Linn (71), Malheur (15), Marion (116), Morrow (16), Multnomah (134), Polk (27), Sherman (1), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (83), Union (22), Wallowa (6), Wasco (22), Washington (119) and Yamhill (36).

Oregon’s 2,929th COVID-19 associated death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 10 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,930th COVID-19 associated death is a 90-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 11 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,931st COVID-19 associated death is a 61-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 11 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,932nd COVID-19 associated death is a 53-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 7 and died on July 22 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,933rd COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 11 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,934th COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 12 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,935th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 11 at Bryan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

