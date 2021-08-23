Oregon reports 24 COVID-19 related deaths over 3 days; state, St. Charles set hospitalization records

Coronavirus

State reports 4,701 cases over weekend; hospitalization hits 937 statewide, 66 in Bend (15 in ICU)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There were 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon over the weekend, raising the state’s death toll to 3,036, along with record hospitalization numbers statewide and at St. Charles Bend, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA reported 4,701 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 257,644.

The 4,701 cases reported Monday include new infections recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 22.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 4,491 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 672 were initial doses and 363 were second doses administered on Sunday. The remaining 3,367 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,203 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,761,952 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,826,742 first and second doses of Moderna and 194,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,587,552 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,373,947 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 937, which is 37 more than Sunday. There are 253 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 22 more than yesterday.

As of Monday morning, there are 47 available adult ICU beds out of 657 total (7% availability) and 349 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,172 (8% availability).

St. Charles Bend reported a record 66 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday morning, 15 of whom were in the ICU -- also a record, with 14 on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, an urgent care center will help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday (over the past three days) are in the following counties: Baker (29), Benton (61), Clackamas (366), Clatsop (19), Columbia (80), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (61), Deschutes (365), Douglas (398), Gilliam (5), Grant (10), Harney (14), Hood River (14), Jackson (308), Jefferson (34), Josephine (234), Klamath (71), Lane (659), Lincoln (41), Linn (186), Malheur (24), Marion (195), Morrow (29), Multnomah (582), Polk (113), Tillamook (49) Umatilla (69), Union (78), Wallowa (16), Wasco (23), Washington (401), Yamhill (82).

Oregon reported 2,330 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 20, 1,207 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 21, and 1,164 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 22.

Oregon’s 3,013th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 19 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,014th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,015th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died at St Charles Bend. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,016th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 19 at Curry General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,017th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,018th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 19 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,019th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 20. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,020th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,021st COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,022nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,023rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,024th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 9 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,025th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,026th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 19 at University of Washington Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,027th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 19 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,028th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 17 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,029th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 19 and died on Aug. 13. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,030st COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 18 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,031st COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,032nd COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,033rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,034th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,035tht COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 16 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,036th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 28 and died on Aug. 15 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.