C.O. clinics working on options as COVID-19 vaccine for children nears federal approval

Mosaic Medical may offer clinics at schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Health officials across Oregon are preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children 5-11, as federal approval is expected to be finalized in coming days.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11, the first vaccine authorized for younger children, based on an advisory committee's recommendation of its safety and effectiveness.

The question now goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's advisory panel meets next Tuesday to discuss whether to recommend use of the vaccine among children. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky makes the final decision.

What does this mean for children in Central Oregon?

Carly Keenan is meeting Friday with a representative from Mosaic Medical to discuss vaccination options for children, once they become available. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at 5.