C.O. clinics working on options as COVID-19 vaccine for children nears federal approval
Mosaic Medical may offer clinics at schools
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Health officials across Oregon are preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children 5-11, as federal approval is expected to be finalized in coming days.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11, the first vaccine authorized for younger children, based on an advisory committee's recommendation of its safety and effectiveness.
The question now goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's advisory panel meets next Tuesday to discuss whether to recommend use of the vaccine among children. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky makes the final decision.
What does this mean for children in Central Oregon?
Carly Keenan is meeting Friday with a representative from Mosaic Medical to discuss vaccination options for children, once they become available. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at 5.
Comments
7 Comments
When I was in Oregon Elementary school (early ‘60s) I can remember when it was vaccination time. Mrs. Bauer would line us all up and we would march down to the cafeteria where there were county health department people in white coats with a thing that looked much like a construction nail gun, but with a bottle of vaccine screwed in the top. We all marched by the guy. Next, pop, next, pop, next, pop. In just a few minutes the whole class was done and we lined up and headed back to the classroom. That was a super-efficient way of getting it done, but I suppose with all the whiner and cry baby parents we have now, it couldn’t be done.
Says the same generation that was cool with their kids taking Ritalin. I’m sure your parents called youe generation weak as well. See us millennials not only learn from history, but we vow to not repeat it. Some of us got in the medical field and we know what the covid recipe is and we say no thank you.
The good ole days, when they lined you up like cattle…
Remember you could watch Archie bunker and no one got offended? Were all those vaxx’s fda approved back then?
Are they getting some st chucks cardiologists on board for the influx of myocarditis?
“Based on the latest evidence, myocarditis appears to be an extremely rare side effect—one that pales in comparison to the potential risks of COVID-19 infection.”
https://www.healthychildren.org/English/tips-tools/ask-the-pediatrician/Pages/Does-the-COVID-19-vaccine-cause-myocarditis-in-teens-and-young-people.aspx
I wish we were allowed to use the progressive left’s standards for everything and not when it is just politically convenient for them. Funded by the very same corporations that made the vaccines. I thought corporations were evil.
https://www.aap.org/en/philanthropy/corporate-and-organizational-partners/current-partners/