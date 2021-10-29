Skip to Content
Coronavirus
C.O. clinics working on options as COVID-19 vaccine for children nears federal approval

Mosaic Medical may offer clinics at schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Health officials across Oregon are preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children 5-11, as federal approval is expected to be finalized in coming days.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11, the first vaccine authorized for younger children, based on an advisory committee's recommendation of its safety and effectiveness.

The question now goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's advisory panel meets next Tuesday to discuss whether to recommend use of the vaccine among children. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky makes the final decision.

What does this mean for children in Central Oregon?

Carly Keenan is meeting Friday with a representative from Mosaic Medical to discuss vaccination options for children, once they become available. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at 5.

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

7 Comments

  1. When I was in Oregon Elementary school (early ‘60s) I can remember when it was vaccination time. Mrs. Bauer would line us all up and we would march down to the cafeteria where there were county health department people in white coats with a thing that looked much like a construction nail gun, but with a bottle of vaccine screwed in the top. We all marched by the guy. Next, pop, next, pop, next, pop. In just a few minutes the whole class was done and we lined up and headed back to the classroom. That was a super-efficient way of getting it done, but I suppose with all the whiner and cry baby parents we have now, it couldn’t be done.

    1. Says the same generation that was cool with their kids taking Ritalin. I’m sure your parents called youe generation weak as well. See us millennials not only learn from history, but we vow to not repeat it. Some of us got in the medical field and we know what the covid recipe is and we say no thank you.

