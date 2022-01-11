Oregon reports 35 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2 from C. Oregon; 8,040 new cases

Deschutes County's rate of cases per 100K in past week tops 2,000, still leading state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 35 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, two from Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,814, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The 35 deaths include one each in Deschutes and Crook counties, bringing Deschutes County's total to 222 and Crook County's to 62.

OHA also reported 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 486,202.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 309,132 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of Tuesday, Oregon needs 690,868 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant, OHA said. Find a booster here.

Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues

With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic. Not sure who to call? Start with 211. You can find a test here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 727, which is 35 more than yesterday. There are 138 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is no change from yesterday.

There are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 663 total (7% availability) and 292 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,094 (7% availability).

1/11/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 44(7%) 19(5%) 2(2%) 9(10%) 6(10%) 0(0%) 6(14%) 2(8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 292(7%) 39(2%) 12(2%) 63(11%) 32(7%) 4(8%) 95(23%) 47(39%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 48 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Tuesday, for of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. None of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital said, and 37 of the 48 patients with COVID were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Health Care Workforce dashboard monthly data refresh now available

For the January refresh, the Health Care Workforce (HCW) COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake dashboard includes data up to Jan. 3, 2022. The overall vaccination rate is 84%.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 19,947 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of that total, 1,652 were initial doses, 1,221 were second doses and 6,922 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,450 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 13,555 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,892,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 183,707 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,564,949 doses of Moderna and 259,593 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 3,077,304 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,791,575 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (158), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (41), Columbia (43), Coos (93), Crook (54), Curry (64), Deschutes (919), Douglas (83), Grant (31), Harney (1), Hood River (44), Jackson (387), Jefferson (23), Josephine (78), Klamath (207), Lake (3), Lane (550), Lincoln (50), Linn (164), Malheur (78), Marion (611), Morrow (32), Multnomah (1,345), Polk (145), Sherman (3), Tillamook (25), Umatilla (314), Union (13), Wallowa (19), Wasco (63), Washington (1,109), Wheeler (7) and Yamhill (441).

Note: Additional death and case information to follow in an updated news release.

Deschutes County's rate of cases per 100,000 in the last seven days continues to rise sharply and top the state, at 2,060, followed by 1,789 in Benton County and 1,684 in Jefferson County.

Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,764th COVID-19-related death. The 81-year-old man is from Clackamas County. He was originally reported as a Marion County resident.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.