Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 10,034 new cases

Weekly report shows cases rise, hospitalizations and deaths fall; cases, tests at record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are eight newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,916, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 10,034 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 559,960.

COVID-19 weekly cases rise, hospitalizations and deaths decline

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Thursday, shows an increase in daily cases and a drop in hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 52,337 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 16. That is an 11% increase from the previous week and another weekly high for the pandemic.

There were 320,710 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15, a 24% increase over the previous week and a new weekly high. The percentage of positive tests rose to 22%, up from 21% last week.

There were 441 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 486 last week.

There were 83 reported COVID-19-related deaths, down from the 113 reported the previous week.

Thursday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 210 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 55,612 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan.15.

Of those cases, 45,042, or 81%, were unvaccinated people and 10,570, or 19%, were vaccine breakthrough cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 38. Fifty-three breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 958 cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 88,293 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 42. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

"Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people," OHA said. "The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is more than five times higher than in vaccinated people."

To date, 3.2% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.8% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who have died is 81.

"Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19," OHA said. "Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot."

Pediatric cases update

COVID-19 cases continue to be high among children ages 0 to 17 with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to the latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon.

Pediatric dashboard and Weekly Data Report update

In the face of rapidly rising Omicron cases, public health authorities are focused on responding to outbreaks in high-risk settings and no longer required to interview individual cases and conduct contact tracing.

With the transition to an opt-in model of case investigation, data on timely public health follow-up (percentage of COVID-19 cases where public health initiated follow-up within 24 hours) and the percentage of COVID-19 cases traced to a known source (cases with an epidemiologic link other than sporadic) will not be collected in the same way moving forward. As a result, OHA will no longer be reporting on these metrics and has updated the following reports to reflect this change.

The Epidemiologic Link visualization in the Pediatric Dashboard has been removed.

In the Weekly Data Report, the Epidemiologic Link, Interview and Follow-up sections have been removed as well.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 415,696 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of Thursday, Oregon needs 584,304 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 981, which is 60 more than Wednesday. There are 142 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than Wednesday.

There are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 648 total (7% availability) and 251 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,146 (6% availability).

1/20/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 45(7%) 21(6%) 2(2%) 7(8%) 5(8%) 2(20%) 7(17%) 1(4%) Adult non-ICU beds available 25(6%) 38(2%) 7(1%) 45(8%) 35(8%) 8(16%) 83(20%) 35(29%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 63 COVID-19-positive patients, again the highest count since late November, with four in the ICU, three on ventilators. None of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 43 of the 63 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 18,244 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. Of that total, 1,398 were initial doses, 941 were second doses and 5,509 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,950 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 14,865 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,974,479 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 197,799 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,616,235 doses of Moderna and 262,498 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 3,103,690 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,809,173 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Thursday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (25), Benton (278), Clackamas (776), Clatsop (79), Columbia (107), Coos (142), Crook (45), Curry (38), Deschutes (675), Douglas (204), Grant (65), Harney (4), Hood River (52), Jackson (508), Jefferson (128), Josephine (157), Klamath (146), Lake (4), Lane (747), Lincoln (169), Linn (575), Malheur (143), Marion (1,073), Morrow (50), Multnomah (1,434), Polk (226), Sherman (3), Tillamook (54), Umatilla (288), Union (61), Wallowa (13), Wasco (65), Washington (1,400), Wheeler (7) and Yamhill (293).

Oregon’s 5,909th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 13 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,910th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,911th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive Dec. 26, 2021, and died Jan. 7 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,912th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 5, 2022, and died Dec. 30, 2021, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,913th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,914th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 16 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,915th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021, and died Jan. 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,916th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 23, 2021, and died Jan. 18 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

