Oregon reports rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, decline in deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The COVID-19 Biweekly Data Report, released Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority, shows an increase in cases and disease-related hospitalizations since the previous biweekly period, and a decrease in COVID-19-related deaths.

OHA reported 12,234 new cases of COVID-19 from April 18 to May 1, more than double the previous biweekly total of 5,980.

There were 218 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations during the biweekly period, up from 202 reported during the preceding two-week period.

“We are seeing cases and hospitalizations starting to increase, and that was expected,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA. “COVID-19 continues to be transmitted at high levels in Oregon. If you’re in large groups, sooner or later you’ll be exposed.”

There were 50 COVID-19-related deaths, much fewer than the 241 reported during the prior two weeks.

“If you’re vaccinated and boosted, you’re well-protected against having a severe case. Get yourself vaccinated to protect yourself and your family with as much immunity as you can,” said Cieslak.

There were 173,792 tests for COVID-19 administered during the weeks of April 17 to April 30, with a test positivity rate of 7.7%.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Biweekly Outbreak Report shows 58 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

OHA is releasing an update to its 2020 COVID-19 Year-In-Review Data Report.

The updated report includes additional information on hospitalizations and deaths since its initial publication in Dec. 2021.

The report serves as a summary of trends and key statistics from the first calendar year of the COVID-19 pandemic response in Oregon. By breaking down COVID-19 data for 2020 by race, ethnicity, sex, age and geography, the report helps Oregon’s public health system respond to health inequities in Oregon.

