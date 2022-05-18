Covid-19 surges in Oregon, OHA reports in latest update

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority held its monthly media availability Wednesday, providing an update on COVID-19 in Oregon as cases have been on the rise.

Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, highlighted the latest data trends, showing increased disease transmission and cases.

Sidelinger said persons with underlying medical conditions or who are immunocompromised should consider contacting their health care providers now to make a plan to get tested and receive treatment —should they become ill.

Here are the talking points from Wednesday’s media availability. You can also watch it here.

OHA releases biweekly COVID-19 reports

The COVID-19 Biweekly Data Report, released Friday, shows an increase in cases and COVID-19-related deaths and a decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations since the previous biweekly period.

OHA reported 18,447 new cases of COVID-19 from May 2 to May 15, a 51% rise over the previous biweekly total of 12,234.

There were 208 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations during the biweekly period, down slightly from 218 reported during the previous two-week period.

“Case numbers continue to climb, and we also expect the state will see more than 300 COVID-19-positive patients in Oregon’s hospitals by early June,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA. “The virus continues to spread throughout our state, and those who are getting together outside of their homes will eventually be exposed to it.”

There were 58 COVID-19-related deaths, up from the 50 reported during the previous two weeks.

“Being vaccinated and boosted remains the best way to protect yourself from severe disease,” said Cieslak.

There were 193,475 tests for COVID-19 administered during the weeks of May 1 to May 14, with a test positivity rate of 10.5%.

Friday’s COVID-19 Biweekly Outbreak Report shows 104 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

Vaccines remain the most effective tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19, OHA said. For more information on where to get a vaccine or your booster dose in Oregon, click here.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.