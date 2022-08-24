OHA biweekly report shows drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 Biweekly Data Report, released Wednesday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 11,612 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 7-20, a 26% decline from the previous biweekly total of 15,686.

During the two-week period, test positivity was 10.9%, down from 13% in the previous two-week period.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Biweekly Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows 201 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

This week, the “Allocations” and “Deliveries” tabs on the COVID-19 Vaccine Weekly Update dashboard will be removed and archived. An archive of the “Allocations” and “Deliveries” tabs can be found here. The “Administrations” and “Non-Viable” tabs will continue to be updated weekly.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Enrollment dashboard will be archived and will no longer be updated.

OHA continues to review COVID-19 data shared on its dashboards and will periodically align resources and staffing with the status of the pandemic and other public health needs.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available for all age groups 6 months and older across the state. Visit OHA’s Get Vaccinated Oregon locator tool to find COVID-19 vaccine providers in your community.