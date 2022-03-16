Bowman Museum, Crook County Library partner to present ‘Wild Wednesdays’ events

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bowman Museum and the Crook County Library are excited to partner in bringing increased cultural programming to Crook County. “Wild Wednesdays,” a new weekly event series, will feature People from our Past’s exciting historical reenactments, as well as regular musical guests.

In April, you won’t want to miss Rich Doyle in the role of Arthur Ray Bowman himself. Bowman, a Kansas native, arrived in Crook County in 1910 with a fresh law degree from the University of Washington.

He was deeply engaged in civic affairs and played a prominent role in the development of the county, from serving as County Judge and forming the Ochoco Irrigation District, to bringing the construction of Highway 26 through Prineville. Bowman’s family donated the Crook County Bank building to the county for development into the museum and historical center that now carries his name.

Doyle delivers his performances as Bowman on Wednesday April 6 and Wednesday April 20 at 12:15 at the museum’s community room.

Adding to the month’s Wild Wednesday lineup are musical presentations from old time fiddler George Bretz on April 13 and the Plum Fun Ukulele Group on April 27. Bretz will share the story of “The Fiddle in America,” along with his lively tunes and Plum Fun will feature railroad songs (and a few railroad jokes.) These events also take place at 12:15 in the museum community room.

For more information about this series of free programs, please contact Museum Director Sandy Cohen at (541) 447-3715 or Director of Library Services, April Witteveen at (541) 447-7978 ext. 314.

Located in Prineville, The Bowman Museum gathers, preserves, and makes available museum records and other material relating to the history of Central Oregon. The Bowman Museum stimulates an interest in, and knowledge of, local history. To learn more visit us at www.crookcountyhistorycenter.org.

Crook County Library provides traditional and innovative library resources and programming to Crook County residents of all ages. It is an environment where people come together for lifelong learning, enjoyment, and connection. To learn more, visit them at www.crooklib.org.