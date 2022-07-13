Deschutes County commissioners hear from many urging not to ‘opt out’ on state psilocybin program

Public hearing continues with evening session

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners heard at a public hearing Wednesday from several people opposed to sending a ballot measure to voters this fall to "opt out" of psilocybin production in unincorporated areas of the county under a voter-approved program being implemented statewide next year.

In the first hours of the hearing, which continued Wednesday evening, there was an outpouring of support for regulated psilocybin production and treatment in the rural county, and against asking voters to ban it.

Under Measure 109, cities and counties are allowed to "opt out" of regulated psilocybin altogether, meaning any city or county can propose a ban on such facilities within their borders. Local voters have the final say. County commissioners decided to propose a ballot measure, concerned that the state has yet to finalize rules that will govern how local governments can establish land-use rules for applicants.

At the afternoon's public hearing, several veterans shared their challenges with PTSD and how psilocybin was the only treatment that helped.

Commissioners said they would keep the record open through Monday and will deliberate on their decision at their meeting next Wednesday.

