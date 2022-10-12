‘Deschutes County 2040′ project charts rural lands’ future; open houses, online survey planned

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County’s population has grown over 25% since 2010, and county planning staff are inviting residents to a series of "Deschutes County 2040" events to learn about and weigh in on plans for future growth and development in the rural county, outside of city limits.

Community – Wide Open Houses

The project team is holding four in-person open houses across the county. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear about the project and break into small groups to discuss key issues, challenges and opportunities facing rural Deschutes County, and a vision for the future. Each meeting follows the same format; there is no need to attend all four meetings. Meeting information is found below.

Bend Area Open House – Deschutes County Service Center (1300 NW Wall Street, Bend)

Barnes and Sawyer Room

Wednesday, October 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sisters Area Open House – Sisters High School (1700 W McKinney Butte Rd, Sisters)

Lecture Room

Thursday, October 20, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Sunriver Area Open House – Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center (SHARC)

57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver, Benham Hall

Monday, October 24, 4:00-6:30 p.m.

Redmond Area Open House – Redmond City Hall (411 SW 9th St, Redmond)

Rooms 207/208

Tuesday, October 25, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Online Open House Survey

Can't make it in person? Visit our self-guided online open house and survey from the comfort of your home. The online open house and survey will be posted to the project website (www.deschutes.org/2040) beginning Oct. 19 and will remain open through Nov. 4.

Meeting-in-a-Box Events

Want a smaller, more personal conversation about the future of Deschutes County? Staff is traveling around the county with “meeting-in-a-box" materials. If you’re a member of a homeowner’s association, social organization, or even a book club, you can request an in person or virtual meeting with staff by sending an email to the project email address: deschutes2040@deschutes.org.

For more information, visit the project website (www.deschutes.org/2040) or email the project team at deschutes2040@deschutes.org.