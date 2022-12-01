Deschutes County seeks volunteers for Facility Project Review Committee

Deschutes County is accepting applications from interested residents with public-sector project management experience to serve on the county's Facility Project Review Committee. The committee provides recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on pending and upcoming county building and facility projects, as requested by the board.

The seven-member committee includes members with construction, architecture, real estate and development experience.

The committee provides recommendations in the following areas: development options and alternative solutions, conceptual proposals, project scope, cost estimates and cost, contracting methodology, and value engineering. The committee may also be asked to provide feedback and recommendations on whether to build, remodel, buy or lease a facility.

The Board of County Commissioners will assign projects for review based on the projected costs (in general, projects over $200,000) and projects that are challenging, critical, or high-profile. Projects will be limited to those that being considered or planned by the county. Projects will not include private development or projects from other governmental entities.

The committee meets quarterly, or on as needed basis. Meetings are typically held in Bend at the Deschutes County Services Center.

To apply, please visit www.deschutes.org/jobs. Applications will be accepted until January 2.