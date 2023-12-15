Mt. Bachelor plans to open its new high-speed six-pack Skyliner Express chairlift next Tuesday

Will hold a 'Golden Ticket Giveaway' social media contest Sunday for coveted first-chair spot

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Mt. Bachelor’s new Skyliner Express six-pack (seat) chairlift will have its grand opening next Tuesday morning, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration. It's also holding a “Golden Ticket Giveaway” social media contest on Sunday, for a chance to win a coveted first-chair spot.

Details of the contest will be announced Saturday on the resort’s social media channels, Mt. Bachelor Director of Marketing and Communications Lauren Burke said Friday.

Mt. Bachelor announced plans for the new lift in March of 2022, after damage left its four-seat Skyliner predecessor out of action since the second week of the 2021-22 season. Repairs were made to the lift that summer so it could make it through another season before replacement.

Construction took place over the past several months and "load testing" in recent weeks.

Skyliner Express is the first “six-pack” at the Central Oregon resort and only the second in Oregon, after the Eagle Peak Accelerator at Willamette Pass. Burke said Mt. Bachelor is not releasing details on the cost of the project.

Next Tuesday's event schedule:

7:30 AM – 9 AM: Free burritos, coffee, hot cocoa, commemorative Skyliner Express giveaways, 50% off Deschutes 6-pack promotion - all while supplies last

8:45 AM: Speech by President and GM John Merriman + ceremonial ribbon cutting

8:55 AM: First chair, Skyliner Express opens for the season!

Quick Facts about Skyliner Express: