Public can watch livestream of Friday’s implosion of west side of OSU’s Reser Stadium

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The public is invited to view a livestream of the implosion of the west side of Oregon State University’s Reser Stadium Friday morning, as part of a $153 million project to complete Reser Stadium.

“The implosion of the westside stadium is all about safety for project contractors and community members,” said Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing. “Live images of the implosion will be captured by many remote-operated cameras, and the best live viewing of the implosion will occur by watching online.”

The implosion is expected to take place between 7:40 a.m. and 8 a.m. As the implosion occurs, a series of explosive-like popping sounds will take place over approximately two seconds. Immediately afterward, the stadium structure will safely fall vertically to the parking lot level around the stadium.

The livestream can be viewed here. It will include footage from multiple cameras, showing the implosion from many angles and replays of the event, as well as an interview between Mike Parker, OSU Athletics play-by-play announcer, and Scott Barnes, OSU vice president and director of athletics.

Implosion-related road closures will occur from 6 to 9 a.m. SW 26th and SW 30th streets between SW Western Boulevard and Washington Way and SW Western Boulevard between SW 26th and 30th streets will be closed to vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Residential, commercial and campus structures within 500 feet of the stadium will be unoccupied during the implosion. Residents and occupants of residential, commercial and campus buildings within 1,000 feet of the west side of the stadium – but outside the 500-foot evacuation zone – have been asked to stay indoors and away from windows while the implosion takes place.

Very limited public viewing areas of the implosion will be available Friday morning, but no overnight camping in advance of the implosion will be allowed on campus, in keeping with OSU policy.

The Completing Reser project includes construction of the new west side of the stadium, a welcome center for prospective new students and their families, and a wellness clinic for students, OSU employees and community members. The project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 football season.

The project is being funded by more than $90 million in philanthropy and by revenues from football stadium activities. Various revenue sources will fund the wellness center, and new revenues from enrollment growth will fund the student welcome center.