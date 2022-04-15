Bend’s Realms High School about to hold its first-ever prom

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While other Central Oregon high schools return to in-person events like prom and graduation after two years of COVID disruption., Realms High School is hosting its first ever-prom on Friday.

The magnet school in northeast Bend has been open for four years now. The theme for its prom is "Alice in Wonderland."

The prom is a welcome event after the past two years and will be for juniors and seniors.

Realms High School, considered an expeditionary learning school, is located on Northeast Brinson Boulevard. It combined with another school, Skyline High School, last fall and has about 240 students.

Magnet schools are geared towards a student's interests and career goals.

"We have a mission to ignite the passion, build the academic skills and foster the character necessary for our students to be leaders of change in their communities, both now and into the future," said Principal Roger White.

