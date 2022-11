NewsChannel 21's Carly Keenan spoke Tuesday night with Bend City Councilor Barb Campbell, apparent winner of a two-year seat, as well as Mike Riley and Ariel Mendez, who were winning council seats in contested races.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.