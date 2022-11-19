The Environmental Center holding its first Local Energy Forum, to plan for area’s energy future

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Environmental Center has invited the public to help plan for Deschutes County's energy future. Saturday's event is the first-ever Local Energy Forum.

People were invited to learn about where our energy comes from and develop our own energy plan. There will be speakers throughout the day discussing energy and affordable housing, sustainability in schools and the Hood River Energy Plan.

If you're interested in attending, it is taking place until 3:30 p.m. at the Deschutes County Fairground's OSU Extension Service Office.

Kelsey McGee will be asking people about the planning effort, who's involved and what their priorities are. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.