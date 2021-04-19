1,400-acre Klamath County wildfire destroys 2 structures, 10% contained

Fire Alert

BLY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters reported strong progress overnight on a wildfire that broke out Sunday in Klamath County and quickly grew to about 1,400 acres, prompting evacuations and burning two structures.

The Ponina Fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, burning about five miles north of Beatty on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected private land and the Bly Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

By Monday morning, crews reported having reached 10 percent containment of the win-driven fire, burning in mixed conifer and brush amid unseasonably warm temperatures. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Firefighters were assisted Sunday by two air tankers that came up from San Bernardino, Calif. Two area interagency Hotshot crews were starting work on the fire Monday morning, with more resources on the way.

Smoke was highly visible in the surrounding area, including Oregon Highway 140. With narrow roads in the fire area, the public was avoid to avoid the area.

‘Go now’ Level 3 evacuation levels issued by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office were dropped to Level 2 ‘Get Set’ on Monday, as area residents were advised they could return, but need to be prepared to leave again if conditions worsen.