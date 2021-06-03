Oregon wildfire season’s early start sparks concern about what’s to come

Fire Alert

Government officials brief senator, public about upcoming wildfire season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Even before Wednesday night's thunderstorms flashed through the state with numerous lightning strikes, several wildfires have caused evacuations and road closures, in Southern Oregon and the Columbia Gorge.

Amid what experts say are the worst drought conditions in over a century, is it a sign of worse things to come this summer?

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on a visit to Central Oregon, gets a briefing from Central Oregon federal and state fire officials late Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kate Brown's office is holding a media panel in the afternoon on the wildfire season, featuring representatives from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Office of Emergency Management and Department of Environmental Quality.

