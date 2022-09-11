Cedar Creek Fire blows up to nearly 86,000 acres, again 0% contained; 2,230 homes, 443 businesses threatened

Cascade Lakes Highway, Hwy. 58 still closed, Oakridge evacuated; infrastructure prepped at Lava Lake Resort

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Extreme fire behavior and strong winds made for another big run by the Cedar Creek Fire east of Sweet Home on Saturday, putting up towering pyrocumulus smoke clouds, along with lightning, forcing continued evacuations and breaching lines, prompting a rollback to zero containment of the 6-week-old blaze.

Here's Sunday morning's full update:

Cedar Creek Fire

September 11, 2022

Daily Update – 7:00 AM

Cedar Creek Fire Quick Facts

Size: 85,926 acres

Contained: 0%

Start Date: August 1, 2022

Location: 15 miles E of Oakridge, OR

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 994

Resources: 53 engines, 19 crews, 62 heavy equipment, 8 helicopters



Current Situation: A Level 3 evacuation remains in place for the greater Oakridge, Westfir, and High Prairie area. There have been no changes in evacuation levels or areas in the last day. The fire grew significantly due to the weekend’s weather event (over 32,000 acres), primarily to the west, driven by strong easterly winds and dry fuels. Because the fire breached existing lines, the fire’s containment has been dropped to 0%.

Currently, 2,230 homes and 443 commercial structures remain under threat from the Cedar Creek Fire. The Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal has committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area. Due to strong east winds and triple digit temperatures, that work has primarily focused on the west side of the fire. As conditions change and winds shift, firefighters with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office will continue to evaluate threats to lives and properties. Fire crews will continue working day and night shifts to access structures and patrol critical areas where the fire is encroaching.

Status: Yesterday evening, as winds started moving toward the east, firefighters on the western flank completed strategic burning operations near Eagle Butte, 5 miles northeast of Oakridge. The fire remained north of Highway 58, south of Forest Road 19, and east of Eagle Butte. Today, resources will maintain a heavy presence on the Highway 58 and Forest Road 19 corridors as they continue direct attack on the fire. Crews on the western flanks will mop up and secure burnout operations.

In the east zone, direct checking actions continued on the southeast edge of the fire in the Waldo Lake area. Efforts are focused on creating fire breaks along existing roads and other barriers and burn-out operations to reduce fuels. Heavy equipment is arriving on site for use near Cultus Lake and Little Cultus Lake, and along the Cascade Lakes Highway and forest roads. The Cascade Lakes Highway remains closed to protect the public and firefighters as crews remove brush.

Crews are preparing Forest Road 4290 between Charlton Lakes and the Cascade Lakes Highway to control the spread of the fire to the southeast. Brushing along the Cascade Lakes Highway continues to create fuel breaks 100-200 feet in depth on both sides of the road. Crews are working in the Brown Mountain area to reinforce a barrier east of the highway between Crane Prairie and Wickiup reservoirs. These fire breaks are high priority and will likely take most of a week to complete. In addition, crews are prepping infrastructure around Lava Lake Resort and evaluating values around Odell Lake.



Weather/Fire Behavior: The extreme weather from the last two days has eased. Winds are shifting to northwesterly direction and have calmed. It is still very dry, but temperatures are starting to cool, and the heavy smoke layer has the effect of shading and moderating fire activity. Spotting and torching are still anticipated, and fire will continue to advance through lichens and heavy fuels.



Evacuations: Sign-up for emergency mobile alerts by going to oralert.gov Please check with Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 for updates and changes. Go to https://bit.ly/3D51kvC to view a map.



Closures: The Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest have implemented closures for the Cedar Creek Fire. Please visit Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest for detailed closure orders and a joint map. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place. The use of drones is prohibited in the fire area, please make it safe for our firefighters to use aircraft on the fire. Pacific Crest Trail hikers should visit pcta.org for current information.



Restrictions: Fire restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest.



Smoke: Smoke Forecast Outlooks are available at https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook.



Online: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/ | https://www.facebook.com/CedarCreekFire2022/ |

YouTube: https://www.tinyurl.com/cedarcreekfireyoutube



Fire Information: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM | Phone: 541-201-2335 | Email: 2022.cedarcreek@firenet.gov