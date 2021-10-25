City of Bend offers 2 new ways to review City Council goals information

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new ways to access information and monitor progress on work the City of Bend is doing to achieve City Council goals.

These resources are all located on the City Council webpage at www.bendoregon.gov/citycouncil :

The City recently launched its 2021-23 interactive dashboard, called the Council Goals Status Reporting Tool, that highlights information about key Council Goal related projects. It will be regularly updated. See: Council Goals 2021-2023 Dashboard