Bentz issues statement on ‘no’ vote on Build Back Better bill; Merkley hails House passage

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) released the following statement Friday regarding his vote against the Build Back Better Act:

"Thank you to Leader McCarthy who made history in the House of Representatives last night and into the early hours this morning. He held the line by delaying the massive $1.9 trillion (but more like $4 trillion) Democrat-welfare spending bill on the House Floor for 8 hours and 32 minutes. Every second he spoke was one more moment we were spared the terrible policies in this bill: higher inflation, amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, higher taxes on middle class families, taxpayer funding of abortion, and federal overreach in our schools and our children’s education - to name just a few!"

"Early this morning, Democrats rammed this bill through the House of Representatives on a 220-213 vote. I voted against it (along with 211 of my Republican colleagues and 1 Democrat). Fortunately, this bill is not yet final because it now goes to the Senate for consideration. We will see what the Senate does before the House votes again on the Senate version of the bill, likely next month."

News release from Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.:

Merkley Applauds House Passage of Build Back Better, Calls on Senate to Finish the Job

Transformative legislation would lower the cost of child care; extend the biggest middle class tax cut in American history; cut prescription drug prices; and much more

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, setting up a Senate vote:

“Hallelujah! Now the Senate must seize the momentum, pass this bill, and send it to the Oval Office. Working families can’t afford for the Senate to fail.

“It’s no secret that life has gotten harder for middle class families over the last several decades. When I was growing up in the 60s and 70s, my family was able to make ends meet and save a little for the future on the wages of one good union job. Today, my neighbors in that same blue collar neighborhood I grew up in have it much tougher. Whether it’s sky-high costs for child care, being gouged by pharmaceutical companies on prescription drugs, or the looming threat of climate chaos hanging over our economy and our futures, it often feels like the walls are closing in from all sides. It’s time for Washington to stop feathering the nests of the wealthy and powerful and deliver for working families across America.

“It’s not an overstatement to say that this legislation would be life-changing for millions of American families. Families will be able to afford quality child care and pre-school. Folks living with diabetes won’t have to pay hundreds of dollars a month for the basic insulin they need to survive. Medicare will cover hearing. And we will finally start to address our climate crisis and protect lives and jobs from unchecked climate catastrophe. And all that is on top of extending the largest middle-class tax cut in history, and ensuring that it all is paid for by making the very rich and biggest corporations pay their fair share of taxes. This legislation is not just a bill, it’s a pathway to a brighter future.

“The Senate must get this done, and prove to America—and the world—that we truly can Build Back Better.”