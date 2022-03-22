Deschutes County Public Health conducting online survey as it plans free kids’ vaccine clinics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is conducting a brief, anonymous online survey of parents as it considers hosting free walk-in clinics for kids' vaccinations.

"Did you know that Deschutes County Public Health (DCPH) provides a wide variety of immunizations to the community, in addition to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters?" the email and survey states.

"We are considering hosting walk-in clinics for kids' vaccines (ages 6 months to 18 years) to make immunizations even more convenient and accessible to community members. Vaccines would be offered for FREE and you would not need an appointment," the agency says.

"If you have a child between the ages of 6 months and 18 years, please participate in this short survey. Your time in completing this survey will help us as we plan these events."