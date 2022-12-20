‘Large volumes’ at Redmond post office delaying holiday deliveries; USPS says it’s doing all it can

'We are flexing every available resource,' representative says

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Redmond residents have told NewsChannel 21 and shared on social media that they have not received their mail in weeks, while the U.S. Postal Service says it's doing everything it can to get backed-up mail and packages delivered.

Some residents tell us they went to the post office, and the building was so understaffed, there were not enough employees to go find their mail for them in the back.

Lecia Hall, the USPS media contact for Oregon, provided this statement Tuesday to NewsChannel 21:

"We are seeing large package volumes in the Redmond area and we are flexing every available resource, including delivering packages as early as 6 a.m. each day and on Sundays. Every Redmond postal employee is working every available hour now through Christmas Day. It is our desire to get every package home for the holidays.

"We apologize for any inconvenience our customers may have experienced and are working to restore regular, consistent service. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis during this holiday season," Hall added.

Noah Chast will have more on the Redmond post office backup, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.