Merkley, Wyden list millions coming to Oregon, C.O. for dozens of projects from omnibus funding bill

(Update: New list of projects in appropriations bill)

Including Warm Springs, Redmond water systems, Deschutes Forest recreation access

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Wednesday they secured funding for essential community projects across Oregon in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, which is expected to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by President Biden this week.

With the support of members of Oregon’s congressional delegation in the House of Representatives—Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, and Kurt Schrader—a total of 145 community-initiated projects in Oregon were included in the package.

Once law, these essential projects will receive the support needed to help meet critical needs in every corner of the state, including investing in wildfire and drought resiliency, affordable housing, health care, education, manufacturing, and much more, all while creating essential services and good-paying jobs.

“No one knows the unique needs of communities across Oregon like the folks living and working in them,” said Merkley, who helped drive inclusion of Oregon projects as the only Oregon member of Congress from either chamber to serve on the Appropriations Committee since Senator Mark Hatfield.“I joined the Committee in 2013 to ensure Oregon has a strong voice in decisions about our nation’s investments. Community-initiated projects are an incredible example of this, because these local and regional projects were generated at the ground level by folks who are working to make their communities better. I worked with Senator Wyden and members of Oregon’s House delegation to secure funding for 145 of these important homegrown projects for Oregonians in every corner of our state, and these projects will have positive impacts across our state for years to come.” “These investments represent the best of the Oregon Way, namely that Oregonians in communities all across the state pulled together to determine their local quality-of-life solutions that will keep people safe and generate jobs that strengthen the economy,” Wyden said. “I’ve heard during more than 1,000 town halls in each of our 36 counties how Oregonians want federal investments just like these that reflect their grass-roots priorities. And I’m glad to have teamed up with them and Senator Merkley to produce these tangible and significant results.”

Both Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden hold a town hall in each Oregon county every year and work hard to ensure that local feedback informs every aspect of their work in Washington, D.C. This local feedback is directly reflected in the projects that were chosen for federal funding in this year’s package.

Because of Senator Merkley’s position on the powerful Appropriations Committee and key role pushing Oregon priorities in the drafting of the bills, and the collaborative way that Senator Merkley and Wyden work together to advocate for projects from Oregon, last year the two Senators were able to secure more projects for their home state than any other Senators besides Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The 145 Oregon community-initiated projects were spread out among bills produced by the Appropriations subcommittees, including 20 projects in the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, of which Senator Merkley is Chair.

The funds and projects secured by Senators Merkley and Wyden, broken down by region, are as follows:

Oregon Coast:

$10.528 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Port of Coos Bay Dredging

$4 million for the Oregon Department of Administrative Services for Shutter Creek Rehabilitation and Renovations

$4 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Columbia River Channel Improvements

$3 million for Nehalem Bay Health District for its Health Center and Pharmacy

$3 million for Tillamook County for its Fiber Network, with Rep. Schrader

$2.8 million for Oregon Dept of Transportation for the US101 Sidewalk Infill, with Rep. Schrader

$2 million for Tillamook County for its Public Safety Radio Communication System, with Rep. Schrader

$2 million for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for a Lincoln County Radio System Upgrade

$1 million for Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital for SUD Treatment Center facilities and equipment

$800,000 for Oregon State University for the Blue-Tech Professional Training Program

$750,000 for Columbia Memorial Hospital for Emergency Operations and Logistics Renovations

$750,000 for the Coquille Indian Tribe for Coquille River Salmon Conservation

$702,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Umpqua River Project

$625,000 for the Tillamook Estuary Partnership for Climate Change Monitoring Instruments

$330,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Tillamook Bay and Bar Project

$320,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Coquille River

$50,000 for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Skipanon Channel Project

Metro:

$5 million for the Oregon Food Bank for Facilities and Equipment in Multnomah, Wasco, and Malheur Counties

$4 million for City of Beaverton for Beaverton Downtown Loop, with Rep. Bonamici

$4 million for Housing Authority of Clackamas County for Hillside Redevelopment Project, with Rep. Schrader

$3.2 million for Oregon Dept of Transportation for OR141: Hall Boulevard Pedestrian Safety Improvements at Hemlock & Spruce, with Rep. Bonamici

$3.179 million for City of Gresham for 181st Safety Improvements Project, with Rep. Blumenauer

$3 million for Home Forward for the Troutdale Affordable Housing Project

$3 million for the City of Beaverton for the Beaverton Homelessness Shelter

$3 million for the City of Sherwood for the Tonquin Employment Area Access Project

$3 million for Tualatin Valley Water District for the Willamette Water Supply System Construction Project, with Rep. Bonamici

$2 million for Clackamas County for a Watershed Protection Project and Wastewater Facility Decommission, with Rep. Blumenauer

$2 million for OCHIN Inc for Health Information Technology Training, with Rep. Bonamici

$2 million for The Oregon Zoo for the Condor Restoration Project

$2 million for Central City Concern for the Portland River Haven & Recuperative Care Program Expansion Project

$2 million for City of Portland for Community Safety Plan Design and Programming, with Rep. Blumenauer

$2 million for Multnomah County for Earthquake Ready Burnside Bridge Design Phase, with Rep. Blumenauer

$2 million for City of Portland for Fairfield Apartments, with Rep. Bonamici

$1 million for Proud Ground for its Expanding Permanently Affordable Homeownership Opportunities Project

$1 million for the Latino Network for La Plaza Esperanza

$1 million for Albina Vision Trust, Inc. for Albina Land Bank, with Rep. Blumenauer

$1 million for the City of Portland for NE Halsey Safety and Access to Transit Project, with Rep. Blumenauer

$962,000 for Washington County for Aloha Livable Community and Safe Access to Transit

$850,000 for Williams & Russell CDC for its Williams & Russell Project

$814,000 for Columbia County Economic Team for the Columbia County Advanced and Additive Manufacturing Small Business Incubator, with Rep. Bonamici

$800,000 for Oregon Health and Science University for facilities and equipment for its behavioral health coordination center, with Rep. Blumenauer

$785,000 for Portland State University for the Oregon Microplastics Research Center

$750,000 for Black United Fund of Oregon, Inc., for Building United Futures Complex Construction, with Rep. Blumenauer

$750,000 for Portland State University for Low-Cost Student Housing, with Rep. Blumenauer

$750,000 for National Association of Minority Contractors – Oregon for Black-Owned Small Businesses and Economic Prosperity Project

$703,046 for Feed'em Freedom Foundation, Black Community Food Center, with Rep. Blumenauer

$700,000 for the Oregon Institute of Technology for its Healthcare career pathways program, with Rep. Schrader

$540,000 for Lines for Life for its YouthLine National Expansion Project

$500,000 for Riverside Training Centers, Inc. for its Empowerment Center for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

$374,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its Willamette River, OR Environmental Dredging Project

$352,000 for the City of Portland for its Legacy Business Preservation Project

$340,000 for the City of St. Helens, Oregon for St. Helens Law Enforcement Technology

$252,000 for the Children’s Center of Clackamas County for Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention

$198,000 for Scappoose Rural Fire District for its Fire and Aviation Workforce Training and Education Program for High School Students

$163,000 for SPOON for Online Training to Support Children at Risk for Malnutrition

$108,000 for Disability Rights Oregon to Enhance Services for People with Disabilities

Willamette Valley:

$4 million for the Oregon Department of Transportation for OR18/OR99W Corridor Safety and Intersection Improvements, with Rep. Bonamici

$2.56 million for Salem Area Mass Transit District for a South Salem Mobility as a Service Transit Facility, with Rep. Schrader

$2.2 million for the City of Carlton for the Sewer Collection Pipe Replacement Project

$2 million for Eugene Family YMCA for Childcare facilities YMCA, with Rep. DeFazio

$2 million for Marion County for its Detroit Lake Marina Excavation and Resiliency Project, with Rep. Schrader

$1.6 million for the City of Falls City for the Water System Project

$1.512 million for Oregon Department of Transportation for the Benton Area Transit Fleet Replacement, with Rep. DeFazio

$1.5 million for the City of Carlton for the West Main Street Revitalization Project

$1.5 million for Lane County to retrofit and provide equipment for a Behavioral Health Stabilization Center, with Rep. DeFazio

$1.5 million for Lane County for Immediate Occupancy planning for a multi-purpose facility, with Rep. DeFazio

$1.253 million for City of Aumsville for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Project, with Rep. Schrader

$1.157 million for the University of Oregon for the Sustainable Cities Institute, with Rep. DeFazio

$1 million for the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency for the Santiam Lodge: A Transitional Home for Wildfire Survivors Project

$1 million for the State of Oregon for the Opal Creek Wilderness and Scenic Recreation Area Act Implementation Project

$1 million for Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for the Sweet Home Clinic and Urgent Care

$850,00 for Corvallis Neighborhood Housing Services Inc., DevNW for Community Land Trust Development

$804,000 for the Capaces Leadership Institute for Anahuac Farms Facilities and Equipment

$800,000 for Lane Transit District for its Fleet Fall Protection and Crane Project, with Rep. DeFazio

$500,000 for Lane Community College for its Simulation Laboratory

$500,000 for the Sheridan School District for the Barbara Roberts Career Technical School

$412,000 for the Capaces Leadership Institute for its Anahuac Farm & Cultural Center Infrastructure Build Project

$385,000 for Springfield Public Schools for its Career and Technical Cosmetology program, with Rep. DeFazio

$340,000 for Chemeketa Community College for a Commercial Truck Driving Program, with Rep. Scrader

$275,000 for White Bird Clinic for its Mental Health Center Renovation Project

$232,000 for Willamalane Park and Recreation District for its Dorris Ranch Orchard Replacement, with Rep. DeFazio

$195,000 for Looking Glass Community Services for At-Risk Youth Rural Program Building Renovation & Program Expansion

$176,000 for Lane County Public Safety Dispatch Center Equipment Upgrade, with Rep. DeFazio

$83,000 for the City of Dallas for its Emergency Operations Center

Mid-Columbia/Central Oregon:

$5 million for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for Drinking Water Infrastructure

$3.088 million for the La Pine Community Health Center for Health Center Expansion

$3 million for the Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation for Hood River Affordable Housing

$2.548 million for the Lone Pine Irrigation District for its Authorized Watershed Plan

$2.5 million for East Fork Irrigation District for its Authorized Watershed Plan

$2.5 million for the Ochoco Irrigation District for McKay Creek Infrastructure

$2.332 million for the Oregon Department of Transportation for the Jordan Road to Sandy River Delta Multi-use Path, with Rep. Blumenauer

$2 million for the City of Redmond for Water System Construction

$1.380 million for Oregon State University-Cascades for Little Kits Childcare Centers

$1.019 million for the Wheeler County Office of Emergency Management for its Vehicle and Radio System Upgrades

$975,000 for the City of Mosier for the Mosier Community Center and Fire Station

$960,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the John Day Lock & Dam

$800,000 for the Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity for Affordable Housing Development in Central Oregon

$700,000 for the U.S. Forest Service for Deschutes National Forest for Recreational Access

$441,000 for the Columbia Gorge Community College for Advanced Manufacturing Skills Equipment

$400,000 for the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council for The Dalles Navigation Center Micro-Shelters

$200,000 for the North Unit Irrigation District for the Crooked River Water Supply Study

$153,000 for the Central Oregon Community College for Madras Campus Health Careers Expansion

$115,000 for Hood River Crag Rats for the Historic Cloud Cap Inn

Eastern Oregon:

$6 million to Camp Umatilla for Housing Facilities Construction

$3.5 million for the City of Burns for Water System Improvements

$3 million for Owyhee Irrigation District for its Kingman Lateral Pipeline Project

$3 million for Treasure Valley Community College for its Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center

$2.82 million for City of Paisley for Water System Improvements

$2 million for Union County Emergency Services for its Union County Radio System Upgrade Project

$1.855 million for the Burns Paiute Tribe for its Burns Paiute Tribal Community Wellness Center Retrofit

$1.7 million for Morrow County and Umatilla County to address Drinking Water Contamination of private wells

$1.5 million for the City of Pendleton for its Highway 11/30 Housing Expansion project

$1.25 million for Community Counseling Solutions for its Grant County Health Center

$1 million for City of Irrigon for its Business Opportunity Incubator

$940,000 for the Burns Paiute Tribe for the US Highway 20 Wildlife Connectivity Project

$700,000 for facility improvements at the Pendleton Agricultural Research Service Station

$602,000 for the City of Prairie City for Water Distribution System Improvements

$515,000 for the La Grande School District for its Students Addressing Housing Shortage Through Home Construction Trade Skills Project

$500,000 for Harney County Senior and Community Services for its High Desert Veterans Village

$408,000 for facilities improvements at the Burns Agricultural Research Service Station

$386,000 for the Winding Waters Medical Clinic for its Wallowa County Oregon Primary Care Clinic

$299,000 for the Grant County Sheriff's Office for Emergency Management Operations Center Modernization

$250,000 for the Harney Watershed Council for Harney Basin Water Resource Planning Support

$221,000 for Harney County for its Generator for Continuity of Operations Project

$177,000 to Morrow County for the Primary Emergency Operations Center Generator Project

Southern Oregon:

$5 million for the Talent Irrigation District for the Billings Siphon and Eastside Canal Project

$5 million for the construction of communications facilities at Kingsley Field

$3.615 million for Rogue Community College for the Allied Health Facility Renovation

$3.557 million for the Klamath County Economic Development Association for the Transformations Wellness Center

$3.5 million for Oregon State University for Elliott State Research Forest Monitoring Equipment

$2.24 million for facilities improvements at Cole Rivers Hatchery

$2.095 million for Adapt, Inc for SW Oregon Regional Recovery Center

$2 million for Southern Oregon University for its Forging Oregon’s Renewable Energy Source Transition Through Reimagining Education + Energy (FOREST TREE) Project

$2 million for the City of Grants Pass for its Water Treatment Plant Relocation Project

$1.444 million for City of Medford for its Radio System Upgrade

$1.2 million for the Bureau of Land Management for the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument

$1.120 million for Medford Irrigation District for its Floating Community Solar Project

$1 million for CASA of Oregon for the Redevelopment of Talent Mobile Estates

$1 million for Kid Time Discovery Experience for Southern Oregon Childcare Capacity Expansion

$608,000 for Coos County for its Libby Lane Paving Project, with Rep. DeFazio

$430,00 for Bandon Community Health Center for the Expansion of Health Center Project

$355,000 for Douglas County for its Radio System Upgrade

$300,000 for Oasis Center of the Rogue Valley for its Family-Focused Recovery Center with Emergency Housing

$241,000 for Douglas County for an Emergency Mobile Command Center

Earlier Wednesday, the senators announced that they have secured major investments for wildfire suppression and forest health in the 2023 funding bill that is expected to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by President Biden this week.

The new funding comes on top of record investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act earlier in the year, the senators said in a news release that continues in full below:

The new legislation announced by the senators also includes major investments to support Oregon communities, protect public lands and the environment, tackle climate chaos, and boost important programs for tribes through Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package.

As Chair of the Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, Merkley wrote this portion of the package funding the Department of the Interior, U.S. Forest Service, and Environmental Protection Agency to ensure priorities for communities in every corner of Oregon were included.

“Every Oregonian has experienced in some way the growing threat that wildfires pose to our lives, our livelihoods, our health, and the way we live our lives. As Chair of the Senate Interior Subcommittee on Appropriations, I am in the driver’s seat to help deliver on Oregon’s priorities, and that’s why this bill continues the transformative federal commitment to reducing the threat of wildfires,” Merkley said. “The legislation I wrote, which is built on the input of Oregonians from across the state, also funds programs that modernize our water systems, fulfills our trust responsibilities to tribes, champions critical projects long-sought by our communities and so much more, all while creating good-paying jobs. These investments will play a key role in strengthening our state for generations to come.”

"From much-needed wildfire resources to funding for conservation and rebuilding critical water infrastructure, this bill runs the gamut in supporting the health and safety of Oregonians, protecting our treasured places, and boosting rural economies," Wyden said. "I'm proud of what we were able to accomplish and look forward to seeing how these investments deliver for our state."

Protecting Oregon Communities and Forests from Wildfires

The Interior bill portion of the funding package includes huge investments to support wildfire management, building on Senators Merkley and Wyden’s national leadership in ensuring communities throughout the West, especially in Oregon, have the funding and resources needed to take on and prevent massive wildfires and safeguard forest health.

Key elements in the Interior bill for wildfire prevention and mitigation include:

Wildland Firefighting: The total annual funding for wildfire suppression is $4.395 billion, of which $1.395 billion is provided in base suppression operations, $2.55 billion is provided in the Wildfire Suppression Operations Reserve Fund, and $450 million is provided in the disaster supplemental. This is $550 million (14 percent) more than fiscal year 2022. Since the enactment of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018 (Public Law 115-141), which authorized the Reserve Fund, the average annual cost of suppression has exceeded assumptions that informed the funding levels currently assumed in the Reserve Fund. Fiscal year 2021 was the most expensive year on record, with costs exceeding $4 billion; fiscal year 2022 costs were over $3.7 billion. As catastrophic fires grow in size and frequency, wildfire suppression funding must keep pace. The bill also continues the commitment to improve compensation for federal firefighters and convert seasonal positions to full-time.

Wildfire Smoke Mitigation: The bill provides $7 million, an increase of $3 million to the fiscal year 2022 level, for the EPA wildfire grant program Senator Merkley established last year to support local efforts to prepare for and protect against wildfire smoke hazards, for example by developing smoke mitigation and filtration plans for schools and community buildings. It also provides $3 million to support EPA wildfire smoke monitoring as well as smoke forecasting and communication tools like AirNow Fire and Smoke Map.

Hazardous Fuels: The Forest Service and the Department of the Interior are provided a total of $454 million for hazardous fuels reduction, $40 million more than last year.

Forest Restoration: The bill builds on Senator Merkley’s and Wyden’s priorities for the Forest Service, including $32 million for the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration (CFLR) program, a $4 million increase. This funding will allow the work of five collaboratives across the state to continue: Northern Blues Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program, Southern Blues Restoration Coalition Collaborative Landscape Restoration Project, Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project, Lakeview Collaborative Landscape Restoration Project, and Rogue Basin Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Project. The bill prioritizes addressing Sudden Oak Death, supporting the Oregon Private Forest Accord, research on wildfire’s effect on watersheds, expanding the course offerings at Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers, partnering with tribes on forest restoration, and engaging smaller local organizations in restoration projects.

Protecting Our Air and Water

As climate chaos strains aging water infrastructure, Senators Merkley and Wyden are laser-focused on ensuring all Oregonians have access to clean and safe air and water for their lives and livelihoods—from dependable drinking water and sanitation, to a needed water supply for ranchers and growers, to protecting Oregon’s iconic ecosystems. The Interior portion of the omnibus makes major investments in water infrastructure modernization and environmental protection programs.

Key elements in the Interior bill for water modernization include:

Water Infrastructure: The bill includes $76 million in critical water infrastructure loan programs under the Water Infrastructure Financing Innovation Authority (WIFIA) Act. Senator Merkley authored the WIFIA program in 2012, working to ensure public drinking water and wastewater infrastructure are well maintained to support public health and safety, strong local businesses, population growth, and clean rivers and aquifers. WIFIA was passed into law as part of the 2014 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA). In total, the bill includes over $3.1 billion in loans and grants to support water infrastructure projects.

Environmental Protection Priorities: The bill bolsters foundational programs that protect communities from harmful pollution, providing an increase of $72 million for EPA enforcement and compliance efforts; an increase of $31 million for EPA clean air efforts; and an increase of $20 million for EPA’s toxic chemical program. The bill also includes $108 million for EPA’s environmental justice program, an $8 million increase over fiscal year 2022 and a $96 million increase over fiscal year 2021. The bill bolsters EPA programs that help clean up pollution in communities, providing $1.2 billion for Superfund cleanup efforts, $100 million for brownfields grants, and $100 million for diesel emission reduction grants. Finally, it includes more than $1 billion in funding to invest in state and tribal environmental protection programs, an increase of $61 million over the enacted level.

Supporting Tribal Communities

Senators Merkley and Wyden are deeply committed to ensuring Congress is upholding its trust and treaty responsibilities and providing fairness to Indian Country through the federal budget process.

Key elements in the Interior bill to support tribes in Oregon and across the country include:

Advanced Appropriations for the Indian Health Service: In an historic first, the bill provides an advance appropriation in fiscal year 2024 for the Indian Health Service (IHS). Advance appropriations will improve the reliability of health care services provided by IHS to more than 2.5 million Native Americans by ensuring predictable funding and protecting services from future lapses in funding due to government shutdowns and unpredictable budget years. The IHS operates health care facilities within Oregon in Warm Springs and Salem.

Tribal Programs and Services: The bill includes $10.8 billion in critical funding for Tribal communities across the country, and for the first time, $4 million to establish the Indian Reservation Drinking Water Program, which will address water infrastructure challenges like those faced by the Warm Springs community. The bill also provides $7 million to expand tribal law enforcement programs to tribes that have historically been excluded from the programs, like The Klamath Tribes, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, and the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. The bill bolsters tribal environmental programs, providing $16 million, a $3 million increase, for grants to support tribal air quality management programs and $75 million, an $8 million increase, for grants to support tribal environmental programs.

Columbia River Treaty Fishing Access Sites: The bill provides $4.5 million for Columbia River In-Lieu Treaty Sites, including $1.3 million for fishing sites construction, to implement Senator Merkley’s Columbia River In-Lieu and Treaty Fishing Access Sites Improvement Act.

Protecting Oregon’s Great Outdoors and Ecosystems

Senators Merkley and Wyden are focused on preserving and growing protections for some of Oregon’s most incredible landmarks, lands, waters, and species.

The Interior portion of the funding package includes huge investments to strengthen environmental protections, public lands, and Oregon’s recreational economy:

Klamath Basin Water and Wildlife Conservation: As a key part of Senator Merkley’s continued efforts with Senator Wyden toward a long-term solution in the Klamath Basin, Merkley included $19.6 million for water monitoring efforts and conservation, including fish and wildlife habitat restoration, which is a $4 million increase compared to last year. This effort begin after Senator Merkley hosted the pivotal Sucker Summit in 2018.

Saline Lakes: The bill provides $1.75 million to expand a U.S. Geological Survey water monitoring assessment effort for saline lakes in the Great Basin, like Lake Abert in Oregon.

Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure: Within the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund, the bill allocates, $9.5 million to fund maintenance at Yaquina Head, $7 million to replace the boiler at Timberline Lodge, $400,000 to replace the roof at the Siuslaw Visitor Center, and $10 million to address deferred maintenance at National Forests across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. The bill also includes $61.6 million for BLM’s National Conservation Lands and directs BLM to prioritize management planning for Cascade-Siskiyou—this account has historically been underfunded and additional resources will be used for many projects, including recreation and management planning for new, expanded, and restored monuments.

Fisheries Restoration and Irrigation Mitigation Act (FRIMA): The bill provides $5 million in new funding to implement FRIMA, for fish passage devices, fish screens and other related features to mitigate water diversion impacts on fisheries in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho, and California. FRIMA is an important tool to conserve and restore native anadromous and resident fish populations in the Pacific Northwest. Funding for the program lapsed in 2015 and, for the first time since, the funding is being restored.

Western Monarch Butterflies: The bill includes a directive for the Fish and Wildlife Service to spend not less than $7 million for conservation activities for western monarch butterflies and other pollinators. This funding will go to continue to support critical conservation actions identified at Senator Merkley’s Monarch Summit, as well as the Center for Pollinator Conservation.

Community-Initiated Projects

“Once again, Senators Merkley and Wyden have stepped up to help the Warm Springs Tribe address its ongoing water crisis. This legislation would allow the Tribe to dramatically improve reliable access to clean, running water to thousands of people living on the Warm Springs Reservation,” said Tribal Council Chairman, Jonathan Smith.

“Talent Irrigation District would like to give our sincere thanks to Senators Merkley, Wyden and their staff for working diligently to have our Billings Siphon and Eastside Canal Project included in the bill,” said Mike Winters, Talent Irrigation District, President of the Board of Directors. “The project will replace aging infrastructure and the piping of the open canal will have a profound water savings due to reducing evaporation and leakage. This will be able to provide more water to our district patrons and provide water savings that will be directed toward enhancing streamflows in Bear Creek and ultimately the Rogue River.”

“The funding of this water project is remarkable. I would like to thank Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden for considering the City of Burns for this critically needed water project," said Jerry Woodfin, Mayor of Burns.

“Our existing water distribution pipelines are crumbling in some areas of the city due to much of it being approximately one hundred years old. Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden recognized the essential need to fund this water project. Both senators have proven what many already knew, that they genuinely care for the well-being of all Oregonians throughout this great state,” said Nancy Gardner, City Manager, City of Burns.

“This Interior Appropriations bill provides many important investments for forest research,” said Dr. Tom DeLuca, Dean of the College of Forestry at Oregon State University. “OSU is particularly appreciative of the efforts of Senators Merkley and Wyden to secure funding for OSU to purchase and install forest monitoring equipment that supports the start-up of the Elliott State Research Forest. The Elliott State Research Forest has been established by the State of Oregon to serve as an enduring, publicly owned, world-class research forest to advance understanding related to forest health, climate resilience, carbon sequestration, biodiversity, water quality and quantity, and forest recreation.”

“The Owyhee Irrigation District is excited and deeply grateful for the support shown by Senators Merkley and Wyden for this project. Piping the first mile of the Kingman lateral will save money and stabilize the embankment, ensuring irrigation delivery to 6,500 acres,” said Clancy Flynn, General Manager, Owyhee Irrigation District.

“Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden understand small cities such as Carlton have limited financial resources to repair and replace failing infrastructure. Their support of our financial assistance request to help replace our 100-year-old failing sewer mainline, gives our families hope of relief from higher utility bills as well as a safer, more efficient, and stable infrastructure,” said Linda Watkins, Mayor of City of Carlton.

“The City of Grants Pass is particularly grateful to Senators Merkley and Wyden for putting our Water Treatment Plant Relocation Project forward on this bill. The Water Treatment Plant Relocation project builds resilience from flood and seismic events, ensuring the residents and businesses of our community are not without a fundamental life source: water. The funding will help mitigate recent service fee increases that have the greatest impact on the those in our community with the fewest financial resources. The funding from this bill will explicitly go to design and construction preparation activities including much needed geotechnical borings, pipeline route work and other design related tasks needed to ensure the success of the project,” said Jason Canady, Public Works Director, City of Grants Pass.

“City of Redmond proudly prioritizes safe and clean water as well as protecting its natural resources. Being awarded funding in the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) portion of the Interior Appropriations bill enables us to accelerate needed investments in our water infrastructure and more efficiently meet the demands of our growing community,” said Mayor George Endicott, City of Redmond. “This federal support, spearheaded by Oregon Senators Wyden and Merkley, ultimately eases the burden shouldered by water utility rate payers, and enhances needed water capacity for our community to grow and thrive well into the future.”

“The condor is a symbol of what the Pacific Northwest can be; a promise based on restoration, on tribal ownership and leadership, on taking action to undo centuries of environmental harm. As one of only four condor breeding facilities in the country, the Oregon Zoo has for 19 years played a critical role in saving this species from the brink of extinction. This Interior Appropriations bill invests in the future of this iconic bird and its eventual restoration to its historic Oregon range. Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden’s work means that the Oregon Zoo will continue to be a leader in condor conservation,” said Lynn Peterson, Oregon Metro Council President.

“This federal funding will help our region move beyond the short term nitrate emergency and focus on a long-term solution for safe drinking water. Senator Merkley’s support during the nitrate emergency has been so valuable. This new source of significant funding will allow Morrow and Umatilla Counties to develop and implement a standardized well testing program for domestic wells as well as develop a feasibility plan for permanent solutions such as public drinking water systems. The bi-county partnership will enhance other work within the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area (LUBGWMA). We appreciate these joint County efforts and that of the Northeast Oregon Water Association and the Morrow and Umatilla County Planning Departments. We are very thankful that Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden supported this request and realized the critical need for this project,” said Melissa Lindsay, Morrow County Commissioner and Dan Dorran, Umatilla County Commissioner.

“This vital funding support will help Falls City replace many of the old Asbestos Cement water lines that impact our public safety every time they break. Due to their old and brittle condition, we run the risk of contamination to the public each time they fail. In addition, being able to improve the intake system at the source will greatly extend the life of the sand filters and the Water Treatment Plant overall. Finally, the ability to improve our billing system through wireless metering, will help our limited staff manage our community’s customer accounts more efficiently,” said AJ Foscoli City Manager, Falls City.

“These federal dollars are coming at a good time. The natural resources and people of the Santiam Canyon have suffered greatly in the wake of the 2020 wildfires. Using these funds to help build a trail that can be both enjoyed by locals and enhance recreational tourism in the region will continue to support this community's economic recovery. We thank our federal delegation for investing these dollars in the people of the Canyon,” said Commissioner Kevin Cameron, Marion County.

"Prairie City will truly benefit from this funding, and I can't thank Senators Merkley and Wyden enough for their support. Recent droughts and multiple forest fires have shown the importance of conserving water, the best way to conserve would be to eliminate wasting water by replacing the old pipes and meters," said Jim Hamsher, Mayor of Prairie City.

“The Harney County Watershed Council works to improve watershed health for the benefit of our communities and the environment. Our Community Based Water Planning Collaborative is a partnership with the Oregon Water Resources Department and a range of stakeholders including agricultural producers and environmental groups. The Collaborative is working to create and implement a plan for our future water use and needs. Learning over the last four years that our basin is over-appropriated for groundwater use and facing multiple years of drought have created a need for this guiding document. We thank Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden for the funding that will enable us to complete our plan,” said Karen Moon, Coordinator, Harney County Watershed Council.