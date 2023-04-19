Gov. Kotek marks 100 days in office, seeks $1.3 billion; vows to help tackle homelessness in Central Oregon

(Update: Adding video, remarks from Governor Kotek, The Lighthouse Navigation Center)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Wednesday marked Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek's 100th day in office. NewsChannel 21 had a chance to ask her about money on the way to Central Oregon to deal with the housing and homelessness crises, as she made a $1.3 billion request from state lawmakers now in session to tackle those very issues.

Deschutes is one of seven counties getting millions to take on homelessness under the governor's "state of emergency" declarations.

"Central Oregon, as one of the emergency areas in our executive order, put forth a plan that will meet those goals" the governor said in a virtual news conference from Salem.

Earlier this month, Kotek announced the Central Oregon region will get $13.9 million from the homeless state of emergency fund, which the governor signed on her first day in office back in January.

The funds are earmarked for what the governor's office calls "rehousing" of 161 households.

The governor's press secretary, Anca Matica, relayed my question to the governor at the state Capitol, asking "What does rehousing look like?"

Kotek replied, "When it comes to rehousing individuals, making sure that when individuals have found stability in shelter, that they have a pathway to permanent housing."

The funding from the state also is supposed to provide 111 more shelter beds in Central Oregon by next Jan. 10.

After the recent closing of the Franklin Avenue shelter in Bend, staff at the Lighthouse Navigation Center, run by Shepherd's House Ministries, say more bed space is a necessity for them.

Right now, they can provide 110 homeless individuals a bed a night.

"It's quite possible that this money can help us do that, and that may be as many as 50 shelter beds by January," John Lodise, director of emergency services for the Shepherd's House, said Wednesday.

A low-barrier shelter like the Lighthouse is a place where individuals can stay and get services, without testing for alcohol and drugs.

The governor pointed to a lack of housing opportunities as a key issue to tackle in the continued fight for permanent housing.

"The further we go into addressing this challenge, it is going to get harder until we find housing on line," Kotek said

Lodise added, "We certainly hope that over time, we can continue to expand the number of shelter beds so that we can meet the full population of unhoused people."

The city of Bend says the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council will oversee the distribution of the governor's funding.

The governor also asked the state legislature Wednesday to provide at least $1.3 billion in additional funding for affordable housing and addressing homelessness issues.

You can read the governor's full press release below.

Governor Tina Kotek Marks 100 Days in Office, Urges Legislature to Invest in Housing, Homelessness, Behavioral Health, Education

Kotek Administration delivering results on mission-focused agenda

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek today marked her 100th day in office by highlighting the progress made – and the investments that are needed this session – to deliver on her top three priorities: housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction, and early literacy.

“Our 100-day sprint has laid the foundation to improve the lives of all Oregonians,” Governor Kotek said. “We have an abundance of people in our state who are willing to try things they have never done before to solve our greatest challenges, all because they believe in Oregon’s potential.”

Governor Kotek praised the work legislators have done so far to support her executive order declaring a homelessness state of emergency, which aims to keep nearly 9,000 people from becoming homeless, move at least 1,200 people into permanent housing, and add at least 600 more shelter beds by the end of this year.

She called the Housing Emergency Response Package a “down payment on an investment that Oregonians are owed,” highlighted the work the state and local leaders are already doing to deliver specific outcomes and said “more must be done going forward.”

Specifically, the Governor is urging the Legislature to approve at least another $1.3 billion before this session is over: $1 billion in bonding to build and preserve more affordable housing, and at least $300 million in general funds to continue work on housing and homelessness.

Oregonians also need a stronger, more accessible behavioral health system. Governor Kotek reiterated her commitment to disrupt the harmful and expensive homelessness-jail-hospital pipeline, decrease preventable deaths related to a person’s substance use or mental health issue, and stabilize and support the behavioral health workforce.

On education, the Governor highlighted the progress on the Early Literacy Success Initiative outlined in House Bill 3198. The bill has bipartisan support to develop students’ reading and writing skills, with funding going to schools, community-based organizations, and Tribes to do this work. While her recommended budget targeted $120 million for this investment, today she said that Oregon’s early literacy rates are “intolerable,” and $120 million is the minimum that the state should invest this session.

Governor Kotek also spotlighted the direct conversations she is having with Oregonians across the state. She is visiting all 36 counties in Oregon during her first year in office as part of her One Oregon Listening Tour. She has visited six counties so far: Yamhill, Douglas, Columbia, Benton, Lincoln, and Polk.

“I’ve met with families in Yoncalla, educators in Vernonia and students in Philomath who are determined to build success in their communities,” she said. “I’ve heard from behavioral health providers in Newport and housing providers in Dallas who are dedicated to helping their most vulnerable neighbors in their time of greatest need.

“I take these stories home with me to Salem, to enrich and refine our shared vision for the Oregon we know is possible.”

You can read her full remarks here.