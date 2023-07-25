Wyden, colleagues introduce bill to expand food benefits for those with medical expenses

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Tuesday that he and Senate colleagues have introduced legislation that would expand food benefits for people with medical expenses in Oregon and nationwide by breaking down rules that limit eligibility and benefit levels.

“This anti-hunger legislation would bring families in Oregon and nationwide with medical expenses much needed financial relief,” Wyden said. “I’ll battle hard to get this bill over the finish line to ensure all beneficiaries – including seniors and young people-- can continue to receive the benefits they rely on and expand monthly benefits for families with medical expenses.”

The Bridging the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Gap Act would ensure working students ages 17 to 21 can continue to receive their families’ benefits, and extend existing rules for seniors and people with disabilities so all SNAP beneficiaries who spend at least $35 a month on health-related expenses can receive higher monthly benefits.

The legislation was led by U.S. Senator Ed Markey, D-Mass. Alongside Wyden, the bill was cosponsored by Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., John Fetterman, D-Pa., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Peter Welch, D-Vt.

The Bridging the SNAP Gap Act is endorsed by Hunger Free America, Bread for the World, Share Our Strength, Alliance to End Hunger and others.

Text of the bill is here.

A summary of the bill is here.