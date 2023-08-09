Gov. Kotek orders public flags to half-staff to honor fallen Forest Service firefighter

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset August 10 to honor Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest firefighter Benjamin Charles Sapper, who tragically passed in the line of duty on Friday, August 4.

Benjamin graduated from Boulder High School and the University of Colorado with a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Mathematics. Benjamin joined the Forest Service out of a desire to serve the community and be part of a great team. He was looking forward to starting graduate school this fall at the University of British Columbia in Earth Sciences.

Governor Kotek issued the following statement about the tragedy:

“The First Lady and I offer our condolences to the family of firefighter Benjamin Charles Sapper,” Kotek said. “I am grateful for Benjamin’s selflessness and service to our state. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”