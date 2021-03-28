Fire damages Culver home; cause traced to combustibles near wood stove

Jefferson County

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in a Culver home apparently was caused by combustible materials too close to an operating wood stove, Jefferson County fire officials said.

Amid high winds in the area, Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews responded just after 4 p.m. to reports of a fire seen on a roof from the intersection of C Street and Third Avenue, Deputy Chief Kasey Skaar said.

Crews arrived to find a fire in a small home, with flames showing from an exterior wall and smoke coming from the eaves, Skaar said.

The fire was knocked down with a quick interior attack as the house was searched. The occupants were not home but returned while crews were on scene.

Fire damage to the home was limited to the area around the wood stove, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the home, Skaar said. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced family.