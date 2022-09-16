Redmond, Culver high school teachers named Regional Teachers of the Year

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced Friday Oregon’s 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year! All across the state this week, communities have held celebrations recognizing these 16 regional winners.

Every day in Oregon classrooms, teachers offer their innovation, energy and content mastery in support of students across the state. The Oregon Teacher of the Year Program recognizes and honors teacher excellence, with the state Teacher of the Year serving as the face and voice of exemplary educators across Oregon. Candidates for Oregon Teacher of the Year are exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled licensed public school educators in grades preK-12.

“Through countless challenges in the past several years, Oregon educators have continued to consistently come through for Oregon’s students,” said Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education. “It is with high honor that we celebrate these 16 Regional Teachers of the Year from across the state!”

Regional winners were identified through a local nomination, application and selection process facilitated by Education Service Districts. Applicants submitted testimonials and letters of support and were assessed by a diverse panel of regional representatives on the attributes of leadership, instructional expertise, commitment to equity, community involvement, understanding of educational issues, vision and professional development.

Each Regional Teacher of the Year will receive a $1,000 award from the Oregon Lottery, and is automatically considered for the honor of 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year, which will be announced later this fall.

“The Oregon Lottery is honored to play a role in celebrating Oregon educators’ hard work, passion, and dedication,” said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. “The Teacher of the Year Program provides well-deserved recognition to teachers across Oregon who are helping their students build a foundation for the future.”

Congratulations to our 2023 Oregon Regional Teachers of the Year!*

Ron Antlitz, Alder Creek Middle School, North Clackamas School District

Gwen Bartlett, Roseburg High School, Roseburg School District

Sydney Thompson, Dayville School, Dayville School District

Connie Robbins, Crane Union High School, Harney County School District

Ben Lawson, Redmond High School, Redmond School District

Travis Reeser, Stanfield Secondary School, Stanfield School District

Derek Burbank, Culver High School, Culver School District

Scott Crowell, Academy of Arts and Academics, Springfield School District

Heather Greel, Waldport High School, Lincoln County School District

Ken Dickey, Nyssa High School, Nyssa School District

Amanda Jensen, Highland Elementary School, Gresham Barlow School District

Laury Rodriguez, Liberty High School, Hillsboro School District

Steven Taylor, Pacific High School, Port Orford - Langlois School District

Erin Green, The Valley School of Southern Oregon, Medford School District

David Duncan, Wallowa High School, Wallowa School District

Rosa Floyd, Nellie Muir Elementary IB School, Woodburn School District

Additional information about the program can be found on the Oregon Teacher of the Year website.

*School and district information as of 2021-22 school year.