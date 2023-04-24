Marine law enforcement training academy returns to Lake Billy Chinook for next 2 weeks

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Marine Board is conducting its annual two-week marine law enforcement training academy on Lake Billy Chinook from Monday through May 5th.

The intensive course is designed for new or seasonal marine law enforcement officers to learn an array of fundamental skill sets such as boating laws, recreational boating safety education, enforcement techniques, boat handling, and water safety.

“Safety is our top priority, for the students and ultimately the boaters they interact with,” says Eddie Persichetti, Law Enforcement Training Coordinator for the Marine Board. “The curriculum not only focuses on marine laws but also focuses on boaters contacts to educate, promote safety and encourage positive behaviors which ultimately help reduce risks out on the water and creates a positive experience for those who recreate on Oregon’s waterways.”

For the fifth consecutive year, Jefferson County is hosting this one-of-a-kind hands-on training, facilitated by Marine Board staff, where many instructors are experienced, seasoned officers. This year, the Marine Board is combining their annual pre-season conference to run parallel with the academy, so organization leaders can observe their officers train on the water.

On-water training will take place at Lake Billy Chinook, where students will develop their basic boat-handling skills and participate in active scenarios that emphasize safety, courtesy, enforcement tactics, and incident prevention. Pool sessions teaching advanced swimming skills, water rescue, and defensive tactics will be conducted at the Madras Aquatic Center.

The 2023 Marine Academy will consist of over 40 participants representing 14 different County Sheriff’s Offices and the Oregon State Police.

