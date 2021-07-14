La Pine woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck

La Pine

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 78-year-old La Pine woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV crossed the center line of Huntington Road and collided head-on with a semi-truck, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s received word around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday of the crash on Huntington Road near Prairie Drive, north of La Pine, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

Investigating deputies learned Clarice Roley, 78, was driving south on Huntington Road when for unknown reasons her Honda CRV crossed the center line, into the path of a northbound semi driven by a 56-year-old Bend man, the sergeant said.

Roley died at the scene, Janes said. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Crash reconstruction deputies responded to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Oregon State Police, La Pine Fire and Rescue and the Deschutes County Road Department.