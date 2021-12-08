La Pine Rural Fire District announces retirement of two of its longest-serving members

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Captain Fred Franklin and Lieutenant Mike Mooers have both selected the month of December to retire from the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District after many years of service to the district and the community. Captain Franklin’s final on duty shift was Dec. 7 and Lt. Mooers’ was Dec. 1.

Captain Fred Franklin served the fire district for a 24-year career as fire/paramedic, promoting to Lieutenant in 2000 and then to Captain in 2007. Captain Franklin was passionate about the professionalism of the district, fire training, and supporting fellow area veterans, as he himself had served the country for four years in the US Marine Corps. He served a couple terms as the IAFF Local 3387 president, again advancing the professionalism of the department.

Lieutenant Mike Mooers served the fire district for a 22-year career as a fire/paramedic after starting part-time with the Woodburn Fire District and then serving as a paramedic for Metro West before coming to La Pine in 1999. In 2009, Mike was promoted to Lieutenant and he also served his fellow firefighters in IAFF leadership roles. Lieutenant Mooers was instrumental in developing the district’s field training program for new fire/paramedic hires.

Both members have been part of many positive changes in the growing fire district and community and as the district evolved from a mostly all volunteer organization to a fully professional career organization. They were pathfinders and mentors to those who followed.

The district is very grateful for their many years of service to the community, to their fellow firefighters, and to the district. We wish them the very best in their next great adventures.