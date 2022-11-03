La Pine’s growth reflected in several new businesses starting up, arriving in town

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine is growing at a fairly rapid rate, with new businesses frequently springing up or arriving in town.

Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development (SLED) Executive Director Patricia Lucas says La Pine is the seventh-fastest growing community in the state.

Lucas says there have been 11 new businesses that have opened this year, and next year there's a projection of six new businesses. Last year, there were 41 new businesses in the community.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Lucas to find out the progress made and issues La Pine faces economically. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.