Skip to Content
La Pine
By
Published 11:55 AM

La Pine’s growth reflected in several new businesses starting up, arriving in town

City of La Pine

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine is growing at a fairly rapid rate, with new businesses frequently springing up or arriving in town.

Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development (SLED) Executive Director Patricia Lucas says La Pine is the seventh-fastest growing community in the state.

Lucas says there have been 11 new businesses that have opened this year, and next year there's a projection of six new businesses. Last year, there were 41 new businesses in the community.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Lucas to find out the progress made and issues La Pine faces economically. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: La Pine
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content