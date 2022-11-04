Skip to Content
Three La Pine teens escape serious injury in rollover crash; driver, 16, charged with DUII

Also accused of taking SUV without permission

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three La Pine teens escaped serious injury in a rollover crash on Huntington Road Thursday night that led to drunken driving and other charges against the 16-year-old driver, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the area of Huntington Road and Memorial Lane, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

They determined that the 1999 Chevy Blazer bring driven by the 16-year-old was heading north on Huntington Road when he crossed over the fog line and over-corrected. The SUV crossed both lanes of travel, left the roadway and overturned, breaking a tree in half and eventually coming to rest against another tree, Janes said.

The 15-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle in the crash, the sergeant said.

Deputies determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and had taken the Blazer without permission, according to Janes.

The driver and 15-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries, Janes said. The second passenger, a 14-year-old male, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle for evaluation.

After the driver was released from the hospital, he was taken to the county Juvenile Detention Center and lodged on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, DUII-alcohol, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering and second-degree assault.

