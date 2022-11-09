Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies give La Pine High School students lessons on how to stay safe on the road

La Pine, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine High School students learned tips and tricks about vehicle safety at La Pine's first "Drive With a Deputy" event on Tuesday.

"For younger teenagers, I think, it's an amazing opportunity to get a better sense of the things you need, in order to be a good driver," student Kara Kerr said.

A dozen students were chosen to participate in the event, in which students drove with a deputy in their own cars, learning about vehicle maintenance, and also participated in an impaired driving station.

DCSO Public Information Officer Sergeant Jayson Janes said, "It's a great way for us to interact with high school students in our area."

"It's a great way for us to give them some safety tips," Janes added. "We want them to make it through their high school years, safely while they're out there on the road."

