Temporary La Pine Library space opens as major remodeling project begins

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A temporary Deschutes Public Library location in La Pine opened Tuesday as a major remodeling project is underway at the facility.

Deschutes County as a whole has grown by leaps and bounds in the last 20 years, and La Pine is no exception.

The La Pine area was home to roughly 1,000 people when the La Pine Library first opened its doors in 2000. Today, the incorporated city has more than 2,500 people — and the La Pine Library is undergoing an extensive remodeling and updating project that will serve this burgeoning area well into the future, officials say.

The library system says the updated La Pine Library will feature bright and open spaces that welcome the community with more flexible meeting and tutoring rooms, an enhanced children’s discovery space, a cozy fireplace and reading area, and a large community gathering space.

Work began in January of this year, and the remodeled library is expected to reopen to the public later this fall.

While work continues on the La Pine Library, a temporary library space is now open just across the parking lot in the John C. Johnson building (16405-B 1st Street). The temporary library officially opened Tuesday; its hours will be Tuesday–Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

The temporary space enables customers to drop off materials and pick-up holds, browse a limited selection of titles for all ages, and use public computers and a printer.

To learn more about the work happening at the La Pine Library, visit dpl.pub/futurelapine.