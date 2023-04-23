New, versatile salon set to open in La Pine
La Pine Cuts & Color on Highway 97 is scheduled to open next Saturday, and its services will include tanning beds and massage chairs.
La Pine Cuts & Color on Highway 97 is scheduled to open next Saturday, and its services will include tanning beds and massage chairs.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.