As COVID restrictions ease, Redmond schools are seeking return of more volunteers

Jefferson County schools, meanwhile, 'not struggling at all' to find volunteers

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Covid-19 changed everything for much of the world, and in Central Oregon. It changed the school dynamics, to be sure, requiring students to learn online from home for an extended period and serious restrictions once they returned.

Three years after it all began, the Redmond School District is looking to bring in more people into the classrooms -- specifically, the volunteers who help teachers, staff and students in a number of ways.

"We would love to build more community volunteer partnerships in the schools," Public Information Officer Holly Brown responded in an email to NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday. Covid disrupted a lot of the regular volunteering in the schools and we are still working to build that back up.

Meanwhile, the Jefferson County School District reports that its schools are seeing high numbers of volunteers.

"This is the most volunteers we've seen this year," Communications Coordinator Joseph Prechtl said. "We are not struggling at all with volunteers."

