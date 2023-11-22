Bend Park & Recreation District providing tuition assistance to their KIDS Inc. college workers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – College students can receive tuition assistance, in addition to their hourly pay, while working for Bend Park and Recreation District's KIDS Inc. after-school program, a major draw for young workers at a time of widespread staffing challenges.

According to Bend Parks and Recreation District's website, "KIDS Inc. is an after-school recreation and enrichment program designed for children to have choices and new experiences. Activities include group games, exciting STEM projects and clubs. Fourth- and fifth-graders will have their own programs with an age-appropriate curriculum."

Students employees are eligible for up to $5,250 in assistance per year, which is $1,750 quarter. They need to be in good academic standing and take at least nine credits per term.

Jillian Fortner is speaking with Youth Recreation Supervisor Shalee Hanks-Minks and will be reaching out to some of their student workers about the program. Her report at Five on NewsChannel 21.