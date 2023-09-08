Skip to Content
Rockn EZ Rescue Ranch in Madras takes local shelter management role

Published 11:59 AM

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – There have been some big changes in animal shelter operations in Jefferson County over the summer, as Rockn EZ Rescue Ranch took over operation of animal shelter services from the Three Rivers Humane Society.

Central Oregon Animal Friends’ contract with Jefferson County ended on June 30th and the county contracted with the rescue ranch for shelter services.

Kelsey McGee is visiting with the new shelter operators Friday to see how it’s going and will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

