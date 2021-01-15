Man accused of stealing from multiple tip jars

National & World

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — As essential workers at restaurants and other local businesses struggle to make ends meet, workers in Ozaukee County say someone is stealing their tips.

Java Dock employees in Port Washington say a man on Thursday, Jan. 14, walked in and stole the money from their tip jar. They say he was talking with other people when they were busy preparing coffee and food when he stole the money.

Photos of the man were posted on Facebook and employees say four of the man’s co-workers identified him.

Dockside Deli says they were robbed by the same man.

Restaurant workers say it is especially hard for workers during the pandemic.

“It’s scary and threatening that somebody would even do that. I mean to have that sort of drive to do something like that is insane to me,” said Terry Vincevinus, who works at Java Dock.

