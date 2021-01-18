Student art honors MLK’s legacy on bus stops

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, the Milwaukee County Transit System is honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy with student artwork on two bus stops.

The art was done by Milwaukee Public Schools students.

“Last year, the art was featured in a display, at the Marcus Center,” MCTS Community Outreach Coordinator Jacqueline Zeledon said. “This year we wanted to take it a step further.”

The bus stops feature the art of contest winners.

MCTS traditionally celebrates King’s birthday in-person at the Marcus Center, but the pandemic forced changes.

“Normally we would have a display about civil rights and transportation in the reception, but since we’re not going to be at the Marcus Center, we still wanted to remain involved,” Zeledon said.

This year, riders will see the recognition at bus stops on MLK Drive — one at West Pleasant Street and the other at West Concordia Avenue.

“Our decision was intentional to have it on King Drive to feature artwork that not only expresses how children view him but also how they express the messages he has for us to rule on,” Zeledon said.

Passengers and passersby will be able to see the displays for several months, continuing a long-standing tradition in a new way.

“We have so many cars and vehicles and pedestrians who walk past, this shelter and the other on a daily basis, any artist would love such exposure,” Zeledon said.

This year, officials said they saw an increase in the art contest participation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.