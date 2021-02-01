After 2 months, still no sign of missing Cincinnati 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore

National & World

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — After nearly two months, there is still no sign of missing 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore. But police have not given up hope following the boy’s mysterious disappearance.

Nylo Lattimore was last seen around noon on Dec. 4. His whereabouts came into question after his mother was found dead near Cincinnati’s Purple People Bridge in the early hours of Dec. 12.

Police said Desean Brown, 20, stabbed his girlfriend, Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, to death on Dec. 5 in her Walnut Hills apartment.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, Brown took Nyteisha Lattimore’s body to Pete Rose Way near the Purple People Bridge, where investigators found the body a week after she was stabbed to death.

The Hamilton County coroner ruled her death a homicide as a result of stab wounds.

Nyteisha Lattimore’s 3-year-old son, Nylo Lattimore, remains missing.

Investigators still do not know what happened to Nylo, but said in late December that there is “growing concern” after interviewing Brown that “this event with Nylo may involve foul play.”

Crews scoured the banks of the Ohio River near where the boy’s mother was found dead.

Ground search coordinator Jeff Shari said they’re not 100% sure Nylo’s near the river.

“But, at least we can come back and say we know he’s not on the shore,” Shari said.

Each crew tracked what ground they covered and that information will be turned over to detectives working the case.

“Each one of our members has a GPS, and the GPS goes on to a mapping system so we can tell exactly where every member has searched. We take that data, and we give that data to the police so they can say we for sure checked that area,” Shari said.

“We want the public to know we are doing everything as a police department to locate Nylo,” Lt. Steve Saunders with the Cincinnati Police Department said on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Nylo’s disappearance is asked to call police at 513-352-3040. You may remain anonymous.

