The Eagle has landed! New bald eagle born in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — A new bald eagle was born in the City of Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The Audubon Society confirmed the Hays bald eagles welcomed an eaglet just after three this morning.

The eaglet is the first to come form the three eggs the Hays eagles laid this year.

Tuesday marks 39 days since the first egg was laid, a normal timeframe for eaglets to hatch.

The Audubon Society said now that there’s an eaglet in the nest one of the eagles will be there constantly to keep the eaglet warm and incubate the rest of the eggs. Another will bring back food.

The live camera can be viewed by clicking visiting aswp.org/pages/hays-nest .

