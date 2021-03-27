A North Carolina woman won the lottery on her 20th wedding anniversary

National & World

A North Carolina woman got a shock when she realized she won the lottery on her 20th wedding anniversary.

Sadhana Patel of New Bern won $373,741 in the jackpot, according to a news release from the North Carolina (NC) Education Lottery. She purchased her ticket for $5 on January 16 and claimed the prize on Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

“I was shocked,” Patel said in a statement. “I called my kids first and then I told my husband. We were all happy and shocked at the same time.”

Since she purchased a $5 Fast Play ticket, she gets 50% of the jackpot money, per lottery rules, and took home $264,423 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“I said, ‘I feel like I got something good, so let me scan it,’ ” she recalled. “I realized it said take it to the lottery. Then I realized, ‘I think I hit the jackpot.'”

Patel said she plans to use the prize money to pay off some bills and share it with family.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000, according to the NC Lottery.